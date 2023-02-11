Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites in Maryland

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Maryland

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

Latest Update On Maryland Sports Betting

Although sports betting is legal in Maryland, there are still many benefits with signing up with the sportsbooks on this page for Super Bowl betting. There are no KYC checks which means it’s easier to sign up, as well as the fact they have no bet limits like regulated operators.

Our sportsbooks will also offer better odds, as well as have more prop bets on offer, and we have made sure each operator on this page is trustworthy.

Let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Maryland. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these Maryland sports betting offers for the big game.

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet In Maryland

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Super Bowl betting

BetOnline Super Bowl Maryland Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

The best Super Bowl sportsbook is BetOnline. They have 100s of markets on the game as well as a great welcome offer where you can get 50% of your deposit. Deposit $2000 and you will get $1000 in free bets. Deposit $100 and you will get $50. Click below to sign up now.

XBet Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500

XBet will give you up to $500 for signing up today in Maryland. Sign up by clicking below, deposit $1000 and you will get your $500 Super Bowl free bet.

BetUS Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

Bettors in Maryland can get $2500 in free bets by signing up with BetUS. The bets are split up to $2000 for sports and another $500 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim free bets.

MyBookie Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

Build your NFL free bet balance in Maryland with Mybookie’s 50% deposit bonus. New users can get up to $1000 in free bets which can be used on the Super Bowl by signing up through the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl Maryland Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada will give you a 75% deposit bonus when signing up. This means when you join, deposit $1000 and you will get $750 in free money to bet on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVII Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl Odds

Anyone is the USA can bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks, including those in Maryland. Below we will take you through the key markets and what the odds are so you can decide the best way to use your NFL free bets.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in Maryland.

Bet Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -2 -110 Kansas City Chiefs +2 -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Moneyline is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets and a key one for residents of Maryland to know ahead of the big game.

Bet Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -135 Kansas City Chiefs +115

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl MVP odds below from BetOnline are the best on the market on giving high prices for the favorites.

Bet Odds Play Jalen Hurts +115 Patrick Mahomes +135

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Novelty bets like the coin toss always take Super Bowl bettors by storm and you can bet on it in Maryland by using our sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

More Super Bowl Betting Guides :