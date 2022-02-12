In Massachusetts, there are still some obstacles that have to be overcome before residents are able to bet online. Legal sports betting could come to Massachusetts within the next few years but football fans can still bet on the Super Bowl in MA with some of the top online sportsbooks. Below, you’ll discover how to bet on the Super Bowl in Massachusetts and cash in on betting bonuses for Super Bowl LVI

To help NFL fans earn money betting on the Super Bowl, we’ll break down the best Massachusetts sportsbooks to place a bet on the Super Bowl.

Below, we’ll rank the best Super Bowl betting sites and let football fans know what to expect when betting online.

BetUS – More Bonus Cash Than Any Other Sportsbook XBet – Excellent Odds and Super Bowl Betting Bonus BetOnline – Free Player Props Bet For Super Bowl 2022 Bovada – Bet with Bitcoin on the Super Bowl

Scroll down to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in MA and claim free bet offers for the Big Game.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Massachusetts

Even though sports betting has yet to be legalized, signing up for a sports betting account in MA has never been easier.

Check out our guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Massachusetts below.

Pick an MA betting site from this page Press the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI Sign up to the Massachusetts sportsbook with accurate details Make a qualifying deposit Receive your MA sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on the Super Bowl

Below, we’ll go over the schedule on Super Bowl Sunday, how to watch the Super Bowl in Massachusetts, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

For a full breakdown of the odds, check out the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, one of the best betting sites in Massachusetts.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Next, we will break down the best betting bonuses for the Super Bowl in MA.

BetUS – More Bonus Cash Than Any Other Sportsbook

125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 56

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In MA 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

BetUS offers the best promotions for sports fans that are new to betting online. Football fans in Massachusetts can sign up for a BetUS account and cash in on a welcome bonus offer worth up to $3,125 in free bets for the Super Bowl. At BeUS, new members can choose between a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 or a 200 percent deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 when depositing with cryptocurrency.

To claim you free bonus cash for the Super Bowl at BetUS, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

XBet – Excellent Odds and Super Bowl Betting Bonus

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

XBet has great pregame betting lines and live Super Bowl odds, making it a great place to make bets while the game is in progress. At XBet, new users are welcomed with a 100 percent deposit bonus and up to $500 in betting bonuses. XBet members can use their bonus cash to place free bets on the Super Bowl and cash in on a wide variety of Super Bowl props. With over 100 prop bets available for Super Bowl Sunday, XBet is one of the best sportsbooks for betting on exotic Super Bowl props.

To sign up for XBet and claim your Super Bowl betting bonus, click below.

Bet on the Super Bowl at XBet

BetOnline – Free Player Props Bet For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,050 In Free Bets For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

With up to $1,000 in betting bonuses and two free bets for the Super Bowl, there are plenty of reasons to sign up for an account at BetOnline. New customers that sign up and deposit can get 50 percent of their first deposit matched, up to $1,000. The sportsbook also offers a free-to-play props betting contest for the Super Bowl with up to $25,000 in prizes.

To sign up for BetOnline and get two free Super Bowl bets worth up to $25 each, click the button below.

Join BetOnline Now

Bovada – Bet with Bitcoin on the Super Bowl

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

For cryptocurrency bettors, Bovada is one of the best sportsbooks to sign up for ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Members that deposit with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash can receive a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750. Bovada also has competitive odds for the Big Game and more Super Bowl prop bets than any other sportsbook.

Click the button below to claim your free bets for the Super Bowl at Bovada.

Get Free Bets at Bovada

Free Super Bowl Picks

While the Cincinnati Bengals are playing with house money, the Los Angeles Rams come into the Super Bowl playing some of their best football of the season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is getting hot at the right time and the Rams should also have a considerable advantage on the defensive side of the ball. With the way that Aaron Donald and company have been disrupting opposing offenses, Los Angeles should be able to run away with a Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

Take the Rams to cover the spread at home in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.