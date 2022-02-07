NBA
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Michigan | MI Sports Betting Bonuses
In his first season in Los Angeles, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has guided the Rams back to the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. As a result, many Lions fans in Michigan will want to bet on the Super Bowl in 2022 for the first time. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Super Bowl in Michigan and get up to $5,625 in free bets for Super Bowl LVI.
Below, we’ll go over where to bet on the Super Bowl in Michigan to get the best odds and biggest bonuses for the Big Game.
- BetOnline – The Super Bowl Bowl Betting Lines
- BetUS – The Biggest Betting Bonus For Super Bowl LVI
- MyBookie – Lower Juice On Super Bowl Props
- XBet – Great Live Betting Odds for Super Bowl 2022
Read on to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Michigan and claim a free bet for Super Bowl Sunday.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Michigan
Now that online sports betting is legal, betting on the Super Bowl in Michigan has never been easier.
Below, we’ll walk readers through how to bet on Super Bowl 2022 and claim free bets in Michigan:
- Choose the best MI betting bonus
- Click the button to get your sportsbook bonus
- Sign up with real account information
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2022
- Place your free bet on the Super Bowl
To learn more information about Super Bowl 2022, including the Super Bowl kickoff time, Super Bowl odds, and more, scroll down below.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
📅 Date: February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0
Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetUS below.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Moneyline
|
+170
|
-200
|
Point Spread
|
+4.0
|
-4.0
|
Total
|
Over/Under
Next, we’ll go over some of the best betting sites in Michigan to sign up for on Super Bowl Sunday.
BetOnline – The Best Super Bowl Betting Lines
50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Single Game NFL Betting
For residents in Michigan looking for the best all-around betting experience, BetOnline is the place to sign up. Not only does it offer the best Super Bowl lines but new members can get two free Super Bowl bets. BetOnline offers a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 on your first deposit, plus a risk-free $25 player props bet and a $25 free live betting offer.
To cash in on a welcome bonus, plus two free Super Bowl bets, click the button below.
BetUS – The Biggest Betting Bonus For Super Bowl LVI
125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
|✅ Recommended For
|
The Biggest Betting Bonus In Michigan
BetUS gives away more free bets and bonus cash than any other sportsbook. New members get a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125. BetUS is also offfering a free matched bet worth up to $100 for making a live Super Bowl bet.
Click the button to get up to $3,125 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl 2022.
MyBookie – Lower Juice on Super Bowl Prop Bets
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great Super Bowl Odds
MyBookie offers some of the best Super Bowl odds and lower vig than most sportsbooks on Super Bowl props. At MyBookie, new members can sign up and receive a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2022.
To claim your MyBookie signup bonus, click the button below.
XBet – Great Live Betting Odds for Super Bowl 2022
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI
|
XBet Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2013
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Live Super Bowl Betting
One of the best offshore sportsbooks, XBet will double your first deposit, up to $500. It also has some of the best live betting odds for the Super Bowl, making XBet a great option for placing in-play bets on the Big Game.
Double your bankroll for betting on the Super Bowl by clicking the button below.
Free Super Bowl Picks
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have nothing to lose at this point. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford has been nearly flawless during the postseason, but with nearly two weeks to prepare for this game, I expect the Bengals defense to give him some trouble in this contest.
Take the Cincinnati Bengals to stun the host Los Angeles Rams and win on the moneyline in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.
