How To Bet On The Super Bowl In MN | Minnesota Sports Betting Bonuses

While there is no motion in the legislature for Minnesota sports betting, NFL fans don’t have to miss out on the biggest event of the year. With big betting bonuses and special account features, Minnesota sports fans can still bet on the Super Bowl at the best offshore sportsbooks. Below we’ll go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Minnesota and get $5,625 in free bet offers for Sunday’s night game.

[Toplist]

Below, we’ll go over the best Super Bowl betting sites in Minnesota and where to claim the best betting bonuses for Super Bowl LVI.

BetUS – Best Sportsbook Bonus in Minnesota Bovada– Wide Variety of Exotic Super Bowl Bets MyBookie – Most Competitive Super Bowl Lines XBet– Great Overall Live Betting Experience

Next, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the Super Bowl in Minnesota.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Minnesota

NFL fans looking to bet on the Super Bowl in Minnesota can find the best bonuses and odds at industry-leading online sportsbooks.

To learn more about how to bet on Super Bowl 2022 and claim free bet offers, scroll down below.

Select the best MN sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Collect your free bets by clicking on the button Sign up at the betting sites using accurate information Must make a minimum deposit to qualify Claim your Super Bowl 2022 betting bonus Place your bets for Super Bowl 2022

Below, we’ll go over some key game details for Super Bowl 2022 including kickoff time, TV coverage, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Check the chart below for Super Bowl LVI Odds from BetOnline.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +171 -196 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Want to know more about the best Super Bowl sportsbooks and betting bonuses, scroll down below.

BetUS – Best Sportsbook Bonus in Minnesota

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Minnesota 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

BetUS makes it easy for all Minnesota sports fans to bet online by offering the biggest sportsbook bonus. At BetUS, new members can receive a 200% crypto deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 and a free matched bet for Super Bowl LVI. In Minnesota, NFL fans can also claim a 125% sports bonus valued at $3,125 on their first deposit.

Click on the button, to claim $3,125 in sports betting bonus and a matched free bet at BetUS.

Bovada- Wide Variety of Exotic Super Bowl Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Bovada gives the most value to Minnesota sports fans by offering custom bets, a wide variety of props markets, and industry-leading bonuses. In Minnesota, new customers can sign up to receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit for Super Bowl LVI. In addition, new customers trying to deposit with crypto can receive a 75% deposit bonus of up to $740.

Hit the button to sign up to Bovada and receive $1,000 in free bets.

MyBookie – Most Competitive Super Bowl Lines

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

Compared to other sports betting sites, MyBookie takes less vig on Super Bowl betting lines. Minnesota football fans can capitalize on the competitive Super Bowl odds along with free bet offers at MyBookie. MyBookie gives 100% welcome bonuses up to $1,000 to new customers that sign up.

To claim $1,000 in free bet offers at MyBookie, click down below.

XBet – Great Overall Live Betting Experience for Super Bowl 2022

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

Minnesota sports fans that want to cash in on the Big Game can find the best Super Bowl live betting odds at XBet. XBet offers new members a 100% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit. The sportsbook also has over 100 Super Bowl betting props for Sunday night’s game.

Click on the button to claim $500 in betting bonuses at XBet.

Free Super Bowl Picks

With the addition of Von Miller, the Los Angeles Rams have one of the best pass rushes in all of football. Los Angeles has been wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks during the postseason but Joe Burrow has been the NFL’s best quarterback when under pressure this season.

Take the Cincinnati Bengals to win on the moneyline on Sunday night’s Big Game at SoFi Stadium.