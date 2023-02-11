Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites in Minnesota

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting

BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Minnesota

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

Latest Update On Minnesota Sports Betting

Sports betting in Minnesota is still going through government and is not legalized yet, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our offshore sportsbooks. The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be a massive weekend for betting and you can make sure you don’t miss out on the action.

While there has been debate about getting sports betting legalized in Minnesota, there are many great sportsbooks that sports bettors can use for NFL betting.

Let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Minnesota. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these Minnesota sports betting offers for the big game.

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet In Minnesota

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Super Bowl betting

BetOnline Super Bowl Minnesota Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

The best Super Bowl sportsbook is BetOnline. They have 100s of markets on the game as well as a great welcome offer where you can get 50% of your deposit. Deposit $2000 and you will get $1000 in free bets. Deposit $100 and you will get $50. Click below to sign up now.

GTBets Super Bowl Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Sign up to GTBets today and you can claim their 150% deposit bonus up to $750 which can be used on Super Bowl bets in Minnesota.

Once logged in to GTBets, deposit $500 on your first time and you’ll get $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 again on your second deposit and you’ll get $250 for the full $750 in Super Bowl cash.

Claim the GTBets Super Bowl betting offer

BetUS Super Bowl Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

Bettors in Minnesota can get $2500 in free bets by signing up with BetUS. The bets are split up to $2000 for sports and another $500 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim free bets.

Claim the BetUS Super Bowl betting offer

MyBookie Super Bowl Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

Build your NFL free bet balance in Minnesota with Mybookie’s 50% deposit bonus. New users can get up to $1000 in free bets which can be used on the Super Bowl by signing up through the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl Minnesota Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada will give you a 75% deposit bonus when signing up. This means when you join, deposit $1000 and you will get $750 in free money to bet on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVII Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl Odds

Anyone in the USA can bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks, including those in Minnesota. Below we will take you through the key markets and what the odds are so you can decide the best way to use your NFL free bets.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in Minnesota.

Bet Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -2 -110 Kansas City Chiefs +2 -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Moneyline is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets and a key one for residents of Minnesota to know ahead of the big game.

Bet Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -135 Kansas City Chiefs +115

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl MVP odds below from BetOnline are the best on the market on giving high prices for the favorites.

Bet Odds Play Jalen Hurts +115 Patrick Mahomes +135

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Novelty bets like the coin toss always take Super Bowl bettors by storm and you can bet on it in Minnesota by using our sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

More Super Bowl Betting Guides :