How to Bet on the Super Bowl in MS | Mississippi Sports Betting Bonuses

Mississippi was one of the earliest states to launch legal sports betting. While residents in Mississippi can bet on sports in person, football fans can still find better Super Bowl odds and bigger bonuses by visiting an online sportsbook. In this article, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi and claim up to $3,300 in betting bonuses in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

First, let’s rank the best sites to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi, along with what they have to offer for the Big Game.

BetOnline – The Best Promotions for Super Bowl Sunday XBet – Free Bets and Exotic Super Bowl Props MyBookie – Better Value on Super Bowl Odds Bovada – The Best Crypto Betting Site for Super Bowl 2022

Next, we’ll break down how to sign up and bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi

While Mississippi sports betting is still restricted to in-person sportsbooks, NFL fans can still bet on the Super Bowl online.

Below, we’ll uncover how to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi and claim betting bonuses for the Big Game.

Select a MS betting site in from this page Click the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI Sign up for the Mississippi sportsbook Make a qualifying deposit Receive your MS sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on the Super Bowl

Before you place your best Super Bowl bets, let’s go over the Super Bowl schedule, Super Bowl odds, and where to watch the Super Bowl in Mississippi.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Next, we’ll review some of the best sports betting bonuses available in Mississippi on Super Bowl Sunday.

BetOnline – The Best Promotions for Super Bowl Sunday

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1050 In Free Bets For The Big Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

No sportsbook has more Super Bowl promotions than BetOnline, which has something for bettors of all experience levels on Super Bowl Sunday. New members can sign up for a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in betting bonuses, plus two free bets for the Super Bowl. BetOnline is giving away a risk-free player props bet and a free live bet on the Super Bowl worth up to $25 each. The sportsbook also features a free-to-play Super Bowl props betting contest with over $25,000 in prizes.

To take advantage of the best Super Bowl betting promotions, click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet – Free Bets and Exotic Super Bowl Props

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

An industry-leading sportsbook, XBet has competitive odds and a wide variety of betting markets for Super Bowl 2022. Members can take advantage of some of the best Super Bowl betting lines and exotic Super Bowl prop bets. At XBet, new customers can also double their bankroll with a 100 percent welcome bonus of up to $500 on their first deposit.

To claim your XBet betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022, click the button below.

Bet on Super Bowl 2022 at XBet

MyBookie – Better Value on Super Bowl Odds

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003C 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

MyBookie takes less vig than most online sportsbooks and offers excellent Super Bowl odds as a result. Members can capitalize on over 2,000 Super Bowl prop bets or take advantage of some of the most competitive Super Bowl betting lines in the industry. With the Rams and Bengals set to play on Sunday, new customers can cash in on a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free Super Bowl bets.

Click the button below to claim your free bets for the Super Bowl at MyBookie.

Bet on the Super Bowl at MyBookie

Bovada – The Best Crypto Betting Site For The Super Bowl

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Bovada offers new members a 75 percent welcome bonus worth up to $750 when depositing with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. While other Super Bowl betting sites give away bigger bonuses, Bovada gives bettors more value by offering the best Super Bowl odds and the most Super Bowl prop bets of any online sportsbook. Bovada members can also request odds for custom bets with #WhatsYaWager, giving them the option to bet on just about anything that has to do with the Big Game.

To sign up for Bovada and get up to $750 in crypto betting bonuses, press the button below.

Get Free Bets at Bovada

Free Super Bowl Picks

With home field advantage and two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl, Los Angeles should have an edge on Sunday. The Rams faced a difficult road to the Super Bowl, taking down two division rivals and ending Tom Brady’s career along the way. Los Angeles also has a much more experienced roster, which bodes well for its chances of capturing the Lombari Trophy in Super Bowl LVI. Take the Los Angeles Rams to cover the spread versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.