Home » news » How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi 2022

NBA

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in MS | Mississippi Sports Betting Bonuses

Updated

2 days ago

on

How to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi

Mississippi was one of the earliest states to launch legal sports betting. While residents in Mississippi can bet on sports in person, football fans can still find better Super Bowl odds and bigger bonuses by visiting an online sportsbook. In this article, we’ll walk you through how to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi and claim up to $3,300 in betting bonuses in time for Super Bowl Sunday.

First, let’s rank the best sites to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi, along with what they have to offer for the Big Game.

  1. BetOnline – The Best Promotions for Super Bowl Sunday
  2. XBet – Free Bets and Exotic Super Bowl Props
  3. MyBookie – Better Value on Super Bowl Odds
  4. Bovada – The Best Crypto Betting Site for Super Bowl 2022

Next, we’ll break down how to sign up and bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi

While Mississippi sports betting is still restricted to in-person sportsbooks, NFL fans can still bet on the Super Bowl online. 

Below, we’ll uncover how to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi and claim betting bonuses for the Big Game.

  1. Select a MS betting site in from this page
  2. Click the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI
  3. Sign up for the Mississippi sportsbook 
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Receive your MS sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022
  6. Place your free bet on the Super Bowl 

Before you place your best Super Bowl bets, let’s go over the Super Bowl schedule, Super Bowl odds, and where to watch the Super Bowl in Mississippi.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information: 

  • 🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams
  • 📅 Date: February 13, 2022
  • 🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App 
  • 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
  • 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Check out the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline below.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline
Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

Moneyline

+167

-192

Point Spread

+4.0

-4.0

Total

Over/Under
48.5

Next, we’ll review some of the best sports betting bonuses available in Mississippi on Super Bowl Sunday.

BetOnline – The Best Promotions for Super Bowl Sunday

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1050 In Free Bets For The Big Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 

🏆 Founded

2004

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Recommended For

Single Game NFL Betting 

BetOnline makes it easy to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi

No sportsbook has more Super Bowl promotions than BetOnline, which has something for bettors of all experience levels on Super Bowl Sunday. New members can sign up for a 50 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in betting bonuses, plus two free bets for the Super Bowl. BetOnline is giving away a risk-free player props bet and a free live bet on the Super Bowl worth up to $25 each. The sportsbook also features a free-to-play Super Bowl props betting contest with over $25,000 in prizes.

To take advantage of the best Super Bowl betting promotions, click the button below.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline
 

XBet – Free Bets and Exotic Super Bowl Props

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

2013

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Recommended For

Live Super Bowl Betting

XBet makes it easy to bet on Super Bowl 2022 in Mississippi

An industry-leading sportsbook, XBet has competitive odds and a wide variety of betting markets for Super Bowl 2022. Members can take advantage of some of the best Super Bowl betting lines and exotic Super Bowl prop bets. At XBet, new customers can also double their bankroll with a 100 percent welcome bonus of up to $500 on their first deposit.

To claim your XBet betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022, click the button below. 

Bet on Super Bowl 2022 at XBet
 

MyBookie – Better Value on Super Bowl Odds

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

2003C

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

Recommended For

Great Super Bowl Odds

NFL fans can learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Mississippi at MyBookie

MyBookie takes less vig than most online sportsbooks and offers excellent Super Bowl odds as a result. Members can capitalize on over 2,000 Super Bowl prop bets or take advantage of some of the most competitive Super Bowl betting lines in the industry. With the Rams and Bengals set to play on Sunday, new customers can cash in on a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free Super Bowl bets.

Click the button below to claim your free bets for the Super Bowl at MyBookie.

Bet on the Super Bowl at MyBookie
 

Bovada – The Best Crypto Betting Site For The Super Bowl 

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview

🏆 Founded

2011

💰 Welcome Bonus Offer

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Recommended For

Super Bowl Props

Residents in Mississippi can bet on the Super Bowl at Bovada

Bovada offers new members a 75 percent welcome bonus worth up to $750 when depositing with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. While other Super Bowl betting sites give away bigger bonuses, Bovada gives bettors more value by offering the best Super Bowl odds and the most Super Bowl prop bets of any online sportsbook. Bovada members can also request odds for custom bets with #WhatsYaWager, giving them the option to bet on just about anything that has to do with the Big Game.

To sign up for Bovada and get up to $750 in crypto betting bonuses, press the button below.

Get Free Bets at Bovada
 

Free Super Bowl Picks

With home field advantage and two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl, Los Angeles should have an edge on Sunday. The Rams faced a difficult road to the Super Bowl, taking down two division rivals and ending Tom Brady’s career along the way. Los Angeles also has a much more experienced roster, which bodes well for its chances of capturing the Lombari Trophy in Super Bowl LVI. Take the Los Angeles Rams to cover the spread versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Get Free Super Bowl Bets at BetOnline
 

Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Pistons Powered, SafeBettingSites, Winners And Whiners, and more.

Trending Now