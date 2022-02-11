How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Montana | MT Sports Betting Bonuses

Montana sports betting is currently legal and regulated, but currently only allows for in-person betting. However, there are still numerous ways for people in Montana to get in on the Super Bowl betting action online. The Los Angeles Rams will be just the second team to host a Super Bowl on their home field, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as -4.5 point favorites.

The Super Bowl is the biggest betting weekend in the United States each year, and with the number of states that have legalized and regulated sports betting, the handle for this year’s Super Bowl should be as high as ever before.

Continue reading for a full guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Montana, as well as how to find the best free bets for the 2022 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

The table below contains Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks for wagering on the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Learn how to sign up and get the best sports betting bonuses in Montana for the Super Bowl.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Montana

While sports betting in Montana is not yet legalized and state-regulated, wagering on the Super Bowl is still possible.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Montana read below.

Choose the top betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the link to get free bets in Montana Register with your name, email, and address Make your initial deposit Acquire your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your Super Bowl free bets

Learn about the top betting bonuses available in Montana for sports bettors looking to place a wager on the 2022 Super Bowl by reading below.

BetUS – The Largest Betting Bonus In Montana For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus of Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For Best Betting Bonus In Montana 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetUS is one the best sportsbooks in Montana for betting on the Super Bowl. New users will receive a 150% sign-up bonus when depositing today, or a 200% sign-up bonus when depositing using cryptocurrency.

Click the link below to get started today and collecte your Super Bowl free bets.

XBet – Live Super Bowl Odds + Over 100 Props Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 ✅ Recommended For In-Game Super Bowl Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

XBet is one of the most user friendly online sportsbooks in the industry, and is offering their customers a ton of free bets for the 2022 super bowl. Sign up now to get a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500. Click the link below to get started with XBet.

MyBookie – Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl Squares

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Most Super Bowl Free Bets 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

MyBookie is by far the most generous sportsbook when it comes to loyalty rewards and free bets for the Super Bowl. New customers with MyBookie will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Click the link below to get started with MyBookie and take advantage of tons of Super Bowl free bets.

BetOnline – Top Betting Bonuses and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For NFL Futures 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetOnline is one of the top online betting sites in the industry, and has become one of the most popular online sportsbooks for betting with cryptocurrency. Sign-up with BetOnline today using the promo code BOL1000 to get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit. Click the link below to get started with BetOnline today.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The betting underdog has won six of the last ten Super Bowls dating back to 2012. A $100 bettor who has backed the underdog in each game in that stretch has turned a profit of more than +$50 per game, win or lose. While the Rams hold the home field advantage in this match-up against the Bengals, there is no doubt that Cincinnati is being under valued at a +4.5 point dog. Take the Bengals on the moneyline and enjoy the game.

To take advantage of the best Super Bowl free bets available in Montana, click the link below.