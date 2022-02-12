Once the premier destination for gambling in the US, Nevada is still one of the best places to bet on the Super Bowl. Even though in-person sign-up is required, mobile sports betting is legal in Nevada. As more betting action moves towards the mobile market, more residents in Nevada will be betting on the Super Bowl online for the first time. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada and claim up to $5,675 in sports betting bonuses for the Big Game.

BetUS – The Best Super Bowl Betting Bonus in Nevada XBet – The Most Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets MyBookie – Great Odds + Over 2,000 Super Bowl Props BetOnline – Two Free Bets for Super Bowl 56

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada

Signing up for an online sportsbook has never been easier. New customers can register for an account, claim bonuses, and bet on the Super Bowl with a few simple clicks.

Select a NV betting site in from this page Press the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI Register for the sportsbook with valid account info Make a qualifying deposit Receive your sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Below, we’ll give a full breakdown of the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks in Nevada.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +175 -195 Point Spread +4.0 (-110) -4.0 (-110) Total Over/Under

48.5 (-110)

BetUS – The Best Super Bowl Betting Bonus In Nevada

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Nevada 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

Sports fans in Nevada that want to bet on the Super Bowl can find the biggest betting bonuses at BetUS. With the Super Bowl right around the corner, BetUS is offering a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Members can also get a 200 percent cryptocurrency betting bonus, up to $2,500, along with a matched free live bet on the Super Bowl worth up to $100.

XBet – The Most Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

XBet is an industry leader in sports betting that has everything that football fans are looking for in an online sportsbook. New customers can sign up for XBet and receive a 100 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $500 in betting bonuses for the Super Bowl. XBet also features some of the best Super Bowl betting lines in the industry, along with exotic Super Bowl props that you can’t find anywhere else.

MyBookie – Great Odds + Over 2,000 Super Bowl Props

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

Not only does MyBookie offer some of the best Super Bowl odds, but it also has special Super Bowl promotions. For the Super Bowl, MyBookie is giving away a 100 percent matched deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets. MyBookie also has more than 2,000 Super Bowl prop bets available, making it one of the best sportsbooks to bet online on Super Bowl Sunday.

BetOnline – Two Free Bets for Super Bowl 56

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $200 In Free Bets For The Big Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

BetOnline has some of the best Super Bowl betting promotions of any online sportsbook. Not only is BetOnline giving away up to $1,000 in betting bonuses for the Super Bowl, but NFL fans can also cash in on two free bets worth up to $25 each. It also features a free-to-play Super Bowl props betting contest with up to $25,000 in prizes.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals come into the Super Bowl as four-point underdogs. While the Bengals are technically the home team in Super Bowl 56, the Los Angeles Rams will have home field advantage at SoFi Stadium in California. Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford comes into Super Bowl Sunday playing some of the best football of his career. Meanwhile, Aaron Donald and the defense have been putting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the NFL Playoffs.

Take the Los Angeles Rams to cover the spread versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.