NBA
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada | NV Sports Betting Bonuses
Once the premier destination for gambling in the US, Nevada is still one of the best places to bet on the Super Bowl. Even though in-person sign-up is required, mobile sports betting is legal in Nevada. As more betting action moves towards the mobile market, more residents in Nevada will be betting on the Super Bowl online for the first time. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada and claim up to $5,675 in sports betting bonuses for the Big Game.
In Nevada, the Super Bowl is the biggest betting event of the year.
Before you place your best Super Bowl bets, check out the odds and promotions from some of the top Super Bowl betting sites.
- BetUS – The Best Super Bowl Betting Bonus in Nevada
- XBet – The Most Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets
- MyBookie – Great Odds + Over 2,000 Super Bowl Props
- BetOnline – Two Free Bets for Super Bowl 56
To learn how to sign up and start betting on the Super Bowl in Nevada, scroll down below.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada
Signing up for an online sportsbook has never been easier. New customers can register for an account, claim bonuses, and bet on the Super Bowl with a few simple clicks.
Below, we’ll reveal how to bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada and claim sports betting bonuses for the Big Game.
- Select a NV betting site in from this page
- Press the button to get your free bets for Super Bowl LVI
- Register for the sportsbook with valid account info
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Receive your sports betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022
- Place your free bet on the Super Bowl
Next, let’s review the Super Bowl schedule and how to watch Super Bowl 2022 in Nevada.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams
📅 Date: February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0
Below, we’ll give a full breakdown of the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks in Nevada.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Moneyline
|+175
|-195
|
Point Spread
|+4.0 (-110)
|-4.0 (-110)
|
Total
|
Over/Under
Let’s review some of the best free bet offers available for Super Bowl 56.
BetUS – The Best Super Bowl Betting Bonus In Nevada
125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
✅ Recommended For
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Sports fans in Nevada that want to bet on the Super Bowl can find the biggest betting bonuses at BetUS. With the Super Bowl right around the corner, BetUS is offering a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets for the Super Bowl. Members can also get a 200 percent cryptocurrency betting bonus, up to $2,500, along with a matched free live bet on the Super Bowl worth up to $100.
To claim your free bets for Super Bowl Sunday, sign up to BetUS by clicking the button below.
XBet – The Most Exotic Super Bowl Prop Bets
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI
|
XBet Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2013
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Live Super Bowl Betting
XBet is an industry leader in sports betting that has everything that football fans are looking for in an online sportsbook. New customers can sign up for XBet and receive a 100 percent welcome bonus offer worth up to $500 in betting bonuses for the Super Bowl. XBet also features some of the best Super Bowl betting lines in the industry, along with exotic Super Bowl props that you can’t find anywhere else.
To sign up for XBet and claim your Super Bowl betting bonus, click below.
MyBookie – Great Odds + Over 2,000 Super Bowl Props
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Great Super Bowl Odds
Not only does MyBookie offer some of the best Super Bowl odds, but it also has special Super Bowl promotions. For the Super Bowl, MyBookie is giving away a 100 percent matched deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets. MyBookie also has more than 2,000 Super Bowl prop bets available, making it one of the best sportsbooks to bet online on Super Bowl Sunday.
To cash in on free bets for the Super Bowl in Nevada, click the button below.
BetOnline – Two Free Bets for Super Bowl 56
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $200 In Free Bets For The Big Game
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Review
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Single Game NFL Betting
BetOnline has some of the best Super Bowl betting promotions of any online sportsbook. Not only is BetOnline giving away up to $1,000 in betting bonuses for the Super Bowl, but NFL fans can also cash in on two free bets worth up to $25 each. It also features a free-to-play Super Bowl props betting contest with up to $25,000 in prizes.
To sign up for BetOnline and get free Super Bowl bets, click the button below.
Free Super Bowl Picks
The Cincinnati Bengals come into the Super Bowl as four-point underdogs. While the Bengals are technically the home team in Super Bowl 56, the Los Angeles Rams will have home field advantage at SoFi Stadium in California. Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford comes into Super Bowl Sunday playing some of the best football of his career. Meanwhile, Aaron Donald and the defense have been putting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the NFL Playoffs.
Take the Los Angeles Rams to cover the spread versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
NBA Team Salaries
Recent Posts
- Raptors vs Pelicans Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
- Kings vs Nets NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
- Pistons vs Wizards Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
- Buyout Candidates: The Top Available Players to Watch
- How to Bet on the Super Bowl in New York | NY Sports Betting Bonuses
Trending Now
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Magic vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
3 Best Gary Harris Trade Destinations | NBA Trade Deadline
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Bulls vs Raptors Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game
-
Main Page5 days ago
Spurs vs Cavaliers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game