Although sports betting is legal in New Jersey, there are still many benefits with signing up with the sportsbooks on this page for Super Bowl betting. There are no KYC checks which means it’s easier to sign up, as well as the fact they have no bet limits like regulated operators.

Our sportsbooks will also offer better odds, as well as have more prop bets on offer, and we have made sure each operator on this page is trustworthy.

Let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in New Jersey. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these New Jersey sports betting offers for the big game.

Super Bowl LVII Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl 2023 Odds

Super Bowl 2023 will kick off on Sunday with a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs have a chance to capture their second Super Bowl title in four seasons, as Patrick Mahomes looks to become the first player this century to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the same year.

There are a number of different ways that NFL fans can bet on the Super Bowl. Bettors can wager on the outcome of the game, player props, and special Super Bowl props like the coin toss, national anthem, and more.

Let’s take a look at the odds for some of the most popular betting markets available online for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Note: all odds updated as of Feb. 11, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

When the Super Bowl betting lines opened, Philadelphia was pegged as 1-point underdogs but that quickly changed once bets started pouring in on the big game.

Since then, the Super Bowl lines have moved in the Eagles’ favor. As a result, Philadelphia will enter Sunday as 1.5-point favorites at State Farm Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be +100 underdogs to win the Lombardi Trophy with the total for the game set at 50.5 points.

For a full breakdown of the Super Bowl 2023 odds, scroll down below.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Traditionally, quarterbacks have been the best bet to win the Super Bowl MVP award but that trend has started to change in recent seasons.

In fact, two of the last four Super Bowl MVPs have been wide receivers, including last year’s MVP, Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp.

In 2023, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes come into the Super Bowl with the best odds to win the MVP Award at +120.

After being crowned NFL MVP, the odds seem against Mahomes. The last nine NFL MVPs to play in the big game have lost the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce is next on the board with +1200 odds to win the award while Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown leads all WRs with +2500 odds.

According to the top NFL betting sites, Mahomes, Kelce, and Hurts are the three most bet on players to win Super Bowl MVP.

When it comes to defensive players, Eagles’ pass-rusher Hasan Reddick has the best Super Bowl MVP odds at +2500.

Here are the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from BetOnline.

Super Bowl MVP Odds Play Jalen Hurts +120 Patrick Mahomes +120 Travis Kelce +1200 Miles Sanders +2000 AJ Brown +2500 Hasan Reddick +2500 Devonta Smith +3300 Dallas Goedert +3300 Isiah Pacheco +5000 Chris Jones +5000 Jerick McKinnon +6600 Kenneth Gainwell +6600 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +10000 Juju Smith-Shuster +15000 Kadarius Toney +15000

Super Bowl Player Props

Player props are one of the most fun ways to bet on the Super Bowl.

NFL fans can cash in on touchdown scorer odds, along with player props for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and more.

Here are some of the most popular player props to bet on in Super Bowl 2023.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds

The anytime touchdown scorer bet has become one of the most popular prop bets for sharp NFL bettors.

An anytime touchdown scorer bet involves picking a player to score a touchdown at any point during the game.

According to the top online sportsbooks, Travis Kelce (-150) has the best odds to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, followed closely by Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts (-126).

After that, every player owns plus-money odds to find the end zone. Miles Sanders (+100) and AJ Brown (+110) are the next most likely players to score a touchdown.

Devonta Smith (+160), Marquez Valdez-Scantling (+270), and Kadarius Toney (+270) will also be popular bets to find the end zone on Super Bowl Sunday.

For the latest anytime touchdown scorer odds, check out the chart below.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer Odds Play Travis Kelce -150 Jalen Hurts -126 Miles Sanders +110 AJ Brown +110 Isiah Pacheco +120 Devonta Smith +150 Dallas Goedert +160 Jerrick McKinnon +179 Kadarius Toney +270 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +270 Kenneth Gainwell +175 Juju Smith-Shuster +290 Patrick Mahomes +400 Boston Scott +400

First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Looking to win big on Super Bowl Sunday without risking a lot of cash?

First touchdown scorer odds offer some of the biggest payouts for the Super Bowl.

Every player on the odds board has at least +600 odds, meaning NFL fans can win big if their player finds the end zone first.

Travis Kelce has the best odds to score the first touchdown at +600.

Jalen Hurts (+750) is next on the board, followed by running backs Miles Sanders (+750), and Isiah Pacheco (+800). Meanwhile, AJ Brown (+800), Dallas Goedert (+1000), and Devonta Smith (+1100) lead all pass-catchers to score first.

Check out the first touchdown scorer odds for Super Bowl 2023 from BetOnline.

First Touchdown Scorer Odds Play Travis Kelce +600 Jalen Hurts +700 Miles Sanders +750 AJ Brown +800 Isiah Pacheco +800 Dallas Goedert +1000 Devonta Smith +1100 Jerrick McKinnon +1200 Kadarius Toney +1500 Marquez Valdez-Scantling +1500 Juju Smith-Shuster +1700 Kenneth Gainwell +2000 Patrick Mahomes +2000 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +2000 Boston Scott +2500

Jalen Hurts Over/Under 238.5 Passing Yards

While he isn’t on the official Super Bowl 2023 injury report, Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the playoffs.

As a result, he’s thrown for fewer than 155 passing yards in each of his first two career playoff games.

Despite those numbers, he will be projected for 238.5 passing yards on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Eagles’ quarterback has gone over that total in only two of his last nine games but is reportedly feeling better after getting an extra week off.

In two playoff games, the Kansas City defense has given up 329 passing yards per contest, so Hurts should have plenty of chances to do some damage at State Farm Stadium.

Here are the latest odds for Jalen Hurts passing yards in Super Bowl 2023.

Jalen Hurts Passing Yards Odds Play Over 238.5 yards -114 Under 238.5 yards -114

Patrick Mahomes Over/Under 296.5 Passing Yards

Mahomes will enter the Super Bowl projected for 296.5 passing yards but that number might not be set high enough.

While playing injured in the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs’ QB threw for 326 yards against the Bengals. He’s eclipsed 300 passing yards in 10 of his last 14 games overall (including playoffs) but will be tested against the NFL’s No. 1-ranked pass defense.

Philadelphia gave up just 179.8 passing yards per game during the regular season.

The Eagles have given up just 195.5 passing yards per game during their run to the Super Bowl but they haven’t faced a quarterback quite as skilled as Mahomes.

Overall, Mahomes has passed for at least 300 yards in 10 of his last 14 games, including the playoffs.

Check out the odds for Patrick Mahomes passing yards below.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds Play Over 296.5 yards -114 Under 296.5 yards -114

AJ Brown Over/Under 72.5 Receiving Yards

AJ Brown has struggled to get anything going during the playoffs, compiling fewer than 30 yards in each of his first two postseason games with the Eagles.

Those numbers are rather surprising considering Brown was one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers during the regular season. He finished the year with 1,476 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 17.0 yards per catch.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Brown is projected for 72.5 receiving yards.

Before the playoffs started, Brown racked up 70 receiving yards or more in six straight games.

The Eagles’ WR will have an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday against a Kansas City defense that has allowed 329 passing yards per game in two playoff contests.

Find the latest odds for AJ Brown receiving yards below.

AJ Brown Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 72.5 yards -121 Under 72.5 yards -108

Travis Kelce Over/Under 81.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce has clearly established himself as Mahomes’ top option in the Chiefs’ passing game and the tight end should see plenty of targets in the Super Bowl.

Kelce has caught 21 passes over the last two games but was held under 100 yards on both occasions.

On Sunday, the Chiefs’ tight end is projected for 81.5 receiving yards, more than any other player in the big game.

Fresh off of a 1,338-yard, 12 touchdown season, Kelce will be one of the players to keep an eye on during the 2023 Super Bowl.

Check out the odds for Travis Kelce receiving yards from BetOnline below.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 81.5 yards -114 Under 81.5 yards -114

Devonta Smith Over/Under 64.5 Receiving Yards

Devonta Smith would be a No. 1 wide receiver on most teams but he’s taken a back seat to AJ Brown in Philadelphia.

Still, the Eagles’ wide receiver has come up big when it has mattered the most.

In fact, Smith has outgained Brown in both of Philadelphia’s playoff games this season.

Smith is projected for just 64.5 yards in the Super Bowl. For reference, he’s gone over 64 yards in six of his last eight games.

Here are the latest odds for Devonta Smith receiving yards in Super Bowl 2023.

Devonta Smith Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 64.5 yards -114 Under 64.5 yards -114

Kadarius Toney Over/Under 28.5 Receiving Yards

Kadarius Toney was a midseason acquisition for the Chiefs but he quickly found a role in Andy Reid’s offense.

Philadelphia is most vulnerable in the middle of the field and Toney does most of his work out of the slot, so the Chiefs’ wide receiver could be in for a big game.

With the Eagles’ defense focused on Kelce, Toney should see a lot of single coverage and could be dangerous after the catch.

Set at just 28.5 receiving yards, it won’t take much for the Chiefs’ WR to go over his projected total at State Farm Stadium.

Check out the odds for Kadarius Toney receiving yards below.

Kadarius Toney Receiving Yards Odds Play Over 28.5 yards -114 Under 28.5 yards -114

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

NFL fans can get in on the action before the Super Bowl gets underway by betting on the coin toss and national anthem.

The coin toss bet is usually only offered for the Super Bowl, making it one of the most popular prop bets for the big game.

For two straight years, the Super Bowl coin toss has flipped heads and the public appears to be anticipating a change of fortune in 2023.

According to the top NFL betting sites, 59% of the public bets have come in on tails for the coin toss.

BetOnline has some of the best coin toss odds available for Super Bowl 2023.

Check out the Super Bowl coin toss odds below.

Coin Toss Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

Who Will Be Shown First During Super Bowl National Anthem

For the Super Bowl, fans can wager on several different props involving the national anthem.

While betting on the length of the anthem is among the most popular bets, the top sportsbooks also offer props for who will be shown first during the ‘Star Spangled Banner’.

With the Kelce brothers squaring off in the Super Bowl, BetOnline is taking bets on which brother will be shown first.

Travis Kelce is favored to be shown first at -160 odds while Jason Kelce owns +200 odds to be shown first during the national anthem. Bettors can also select both players to be shown in a split screen at +300 odds.

Check out the odds for who will be shown first during the national anthem below.

Who will be shown first during national anthem? Odds Play Travis Kelce -160 Jason Kelce +200 Both (split screen) +300

