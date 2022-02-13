In New York, sports betting became legal just in time for the Super Bowl. Football fans in the Empire State can place bets with some of the best online sportsbooks and cash in on some of the biggest Super Bowl betting bonuses. In this article, you’ll discover how to bet on the Super Bowl in New York and claim free bets for Super Bowl 2022.

First, let’s take a look at the top sportsbooks in New York and what they have to offer for Super Bowl Sunday.

BetOnline – Free Bets for the Super Bowl In New York Bovada – The Best NY Sportsbook for Super Bowl Props BetUS – The Biggest Super Bowl Betting Bonus MyBookie – Great Odds and Free Super Bowl Bets

Next, we’ll go over how to sign up and bet on the Super Bowl in New York.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in New York

To learn more about how to bet on the Super Bowl in New York and claim sports betting bonuses for the Big Game, check out our step-by-step instructions below.

Choose an NY betting site in from this page Click the button to get your sportsbook bonus for Super Bowl LVI Sign up with your real name, email, and residential address Make a qualifying deposit Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free bet on the Super Bowl

For a quick review of the Super Bowl schedule, Super Bowl odds, and how to watch the Super Bowl in New York, scroll down below.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams 📅 Date: February 13, 2022

February 13, 2022 🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

NBC | NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium 🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

Below, we’ll go over odds from BetOnline, one of the best sportsbooks in New York to bet on the Big Game.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +175 -195 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Below, we’ll break down some of the best sports betting offers available in New York for the Super Bowl.

BetOnline – Free Bets for the Super Bowl In New York

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Free Bets For The Big Game

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

If you are planning to bet on the Super Bowl in NY, BetOnline is giving away two free bets for Super Bowl Sunday. BetOnline members can profit from a risk-free $25 player props wager and a free live bet on the Super Bowl. New customers can also opt-in for a 50 percent sportsbook bonus worth up to $1,000 on their first deposit. NFL fans in New York can also sign up to enter a free-to-play Super Bowl props betting contest with over $25,000 in prizes.

Bovada – The Best NY Sportsbook for Super Bowl Props

75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

For residents in New York that want to bet cryptocurrency on the Super Bowl, Bovada is the best place to sign up. New Bovada members can take advantage of a 75 percent deposit bonus worth up to $750 when depositing with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. With excellent Super Bowls, a wide range of prop bets, and the ability to make custom wagers, Bovada is one of the best betting sites in New York for the Big Game.

BetUS – The Biggest Super Bowl Betting Bonus

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In NY 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

Not only does it offer competitive odds, but BetUS is also giving away more bonus cash for the Super Bowl than any other sports betting site. NY football fans can claim a 125 percent deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in betting bonuses for the Super Bowl. BetUS members can also cash in on a free live bet on Super Bowl Sunday worth up to $100.

MyBookie – Great Odds and Free Super Bowl Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 56

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000

When it comes to betting on the Super Bowl in New York, MyBookie is one of the best all-around sportsbooks. It offers competitive Super Bowl odds and over 2,000 prop bets for the Big Game. New users that sign up for an account at MyBookie in time for Super Bowl Sunday will receive a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 in free bets.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Historically, quarterbacks have dominated the Super Bowl MVP Award. In fact, since 2000, 14 signal-callers have won the award. This year, the favorite is Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has had quite the turnaround during the NFL Playoffs. After throwing seven interceptions over his final three regular season games, Stafford has rebounded with a 6:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through three postseason contests. The Rams’ quarterback has completed 72 percent of his passes for 905 yards per game during that span while adding two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

With the Rams’ offense clicking on all cylinders, take Matthew Stafford to win the Super Bowl MVP Award in Super Bowl LVI.