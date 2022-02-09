Home » news » How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Newhampshire 2022

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire | NH Sportsbook Bonuses

Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire with MyBookie.

The Super Bowl is here. The state of New Hampshire legalized sports betting in 2019 and the industry continues to flourish in the granite state. The bets for Super Bowl LVI continue to pile in and NFL fans in New Hampshire have plenty of strong options when choosing a Super Bowl betting site.

Below we will walk you through the best sportsbooks in New Hampshire and how to earn bonus cash.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire

  • Choose sportsbook from the sites discussed on this page
  • Click the link to enter the site
  • Make your account by entering personal details such as name, DOB, etc.
  • Add funds into your new sportsbook
  • Enter the welcome bonus promo code
  • Place your bets on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: NBC

Location: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Betting lines: LA -4.5, O/U: 48.5

Check out the latest odds for Super Bowl LVI from one of the best sportsbooks in New Hampshire, BetUS.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS
Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams
Odds +170 -200
Point Spread +4 -4
Total Over/Under
48.5

BetUS

Receive up to $3125 in Bonus Cash

Bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama with BetUS.

There are plenty of reasons to open an account with BetUS highlighted by their industry-best welcome bonus. Here new users will be awarded a 100% bonus of up to $3125. BetUS is reliable and known for quick payouts. Users can fund their accounts via crypto and earn additional bonuses when doing so. BetUS also has an attractive BetUS TV feature that provides predictions and previews on major sports.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $100. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to participate.

To collect up to $3125 in free bonus cash with BetUS, select the icon below:

Bet on Super Bowl 2022 at BetUS

EveryGame

Earn Up to $750 in Welcome Bonuses

Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire with EveryGame.

EveryGame continues to make a name for itself in the betting industry. The welcome bonus rewards new users with up $750. These bonuses are awarded in increments of $250 on the first three deposits made. EveryGame is known for its parlay features. They offer parlay insurance and monthly ‘Parlay Prince’ $1000 giveaways. EveryGame has everything you need to bet on the big game.

Welcome bonus is for new members only.  Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to participate.

Bet on Super Bowl 2022 at EveryGame

BUSR

Begin your BUSR Experience with a Welcome Bonus up to $500

Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire with BUSR.

BUSR is a great sportsbook with plenty of Super Bowl promos and giveaways. The welcome bonus awards users with a 100% initial deposit bonus of up to $500. Moreover, they feature three solid promos under the name “Super Bowl Wild Bucks”. New players can earn a 20% cash bonus in addition to a $10 bonus for each touchdown scored. They also have a 100% free play promo for all players. When betting on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire, BUSR is a great choice.

To receive $500 in bonus cash for Super Bowl LVI, click the link below

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register. 

Bet on Super Bowl LVI at BUSR

MyBookie

Collect a 100% Welcome Bonus up to $1000

Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire with MyBookie.

My Bookie has built a strong following thanks to the competitive odds, fast payouts, and a wide array of live betting markets. The welcome bonus is stellar, awarding new users a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1000. MyBookie is especially useful for props betting. They have hundreds of Super Bowl props including national anthem props, player stats props, and more.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $50 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register. 

To be awarded $1000 in bonus cash, select the icon below.

Bet on Super Bowl LVI at MyBookie

Prediction for Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals success ends here. The Rams have a veteran squad and are playing in their home stadium. Matt Stafford has 903 passing yards accompanied by a 6:1 TD to INT ratio in the Rams’ three playoff games. The Bengals pass defense ranked near the bottom of the NFL most of the season and the Rams will take advantage. Take the Rams to cover.

Adam has a diploma in marketing and finance. He has a passion for the investing and sports betting industries. Adam believes in exploring advanced and analytical data to gain the best possible advantage, whether he is investing or predicting the outcomes of sporting events.

