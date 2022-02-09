How to Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire | NH Sportsbook Bonuses

The Super Bowl is here. The state of New Hampshire legalized sports betting in 2019 and the industry continues to flourish in the granite state. The bets for Super Bowl LVI continue to pile in and NFL fans in New Hampshire have plenty of strong options when choosing a Super Bowl betting site.

Below we will walk you through the best sportsbooks in New Hampshire and how to earn bonus cash.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: NBC

Location: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Betting lines: LA -4.5, O/U: 48.5

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +170 -200 Point Spread +4 -4 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS

Receive up to $3125 in Bonus Cash

There are plenty of reasons to open an account with BetUS highlighted by their industry-best welcome bonus. Here new users will be awarded a 100% bonus of up to $3125. BetUS is reliable and known for quick payouts. Users can fund their accounts via crypto and earn additional bonuses when doing so. BetUS also has an attractive BetUS TV feature that provides predictions and previews on major sports.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $100. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to participate.

EveryGame

Earn Up to $750 in Welcome Bonuses

EveryGame continues to make a name for itself in the betting industry. The welcome bonus rewards new users with up $750. These bonuses are awarded in increments of $250 on the first three deposits made. EveryGame is known for its parlay features. They offer parlay insurance and monthly ‘Parlay Prince’ $1000 giveaways. EveryGame has everything you need to bet on the big game.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to participate.

BUSR

Begin your BUSR Experience with a Welcome Bonus up to $500

BUSR is a great sportsbook with plenty of Super Bowl promos and giveaways. The welcome bonus awards users with a 100% initial deposit bonus of up to $500. Moreover, they feature three solid promos under the name “Super Bowl Wild Bucks”. New players can earn a 20% cash bonus in addition to a $10 bonus for each touchdown scored. They also have a 100% free play promo for all players. When betting on the Super Bowl in New Hampshire, BUSR is a great choice.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

MyBookie

Collect a 100% Welcome Bonus up to $1000

My Bookie has built a strong following thanks to the competitive odds, fast payouts, and a wide array of live betting markets. The welcome bonus is stellar, awarding new users a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1000. MyBookie is especially useful for props betting. They have hundreds of Super Bowl props including national anthem props, player stats props, and more.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $50 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

Prediction for Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals success ends here. The Rams have a veteran squad and are playing in their home stadium. Matt Stafford has 903 passing yards accompanied by a 6:1 TD to INT ratio in the Rams’ three playoff games. The Bengals pass defense ranked near the bottom of the NFL most of the season and the Rams will take advantage. Take the Rams to cover.