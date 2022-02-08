Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, February 13th from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Rams will be just the second team to host a Super Bowl, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl since 1988. The Super Bowl is the single most bet on sporting events in the United States each year, and with North Carolina sports betting becoming exceedingly popular, the betting handle for this year’s game in North Carolina should set be record-setting.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California

With the legalization of NC sports betting, wagering on the Super Bowl has never been easier.

BetUS – The Biggest Betting Bonus In North Carolina For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For Top Betting Bonus In North Carolina 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetUS is one of the top betting sites for those looking to place wagers on the Super Bowl in North Carolina. New customers at BetUS receive a 125% sign-up deposit bonus worth up to $3,125, BetUS also offers new customers a risk-free live wager on the Super Bowl of up to $100.

XBet – Live Super Bowl Odds + Over 100 Props Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 ✅ Recommended For In-Game Super Bowl Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

If you are placing a bet on the Super Bowl in North Carolina for the very first time, XBet is one of the most truth-worthy sites available. XBet offers new members from North Carolina a 100 percent sign-up bonus of up to $500 in free bets for the 2022 Super Bowl. They also offer their customers competitive odds on a large array of Super Bowl betting markets, including over 100 props for the big game. XBet also features one of the best platforms for in-game betting odds, especially for novice bettors.

MyBookie – Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl Squares

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Competative Super Bowl Odds 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

MyBookie has become one of the most popular online betting sites on the internet over the last few years, and with good reason. MyBookie offers bettors in North Carolina some of the best odds for the Super Bowl, along with unique betting props for every facet of the big game. MyBookie offers customers in North Carolina a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Super Bowl. MyBookie also offers a number of innovative online Super Bowl contests including Super Bowl Squares, making it easy for anyone to join in on the action.

BetOnline – Bitcoin Betting Bonus and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Free Bets For The Super Bowl

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For NFL Futures 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

Since coming into the space in 2004, BetOnline has etched itself a path into becoming one of the best sites to bet on the Super Bowl online, and in North Carolina. BetOnline offers new customers a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. BetOnline also offers a risk-free live wager and prop bet on the Super Bowl worth up to $25 each.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Over the last ten years, the fourth quarter has gone Over the betting total in seven games. While the betting total for the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl is historically around 14.5 points, however bettors may be able to get a live line of about 13.5 points or lower, depending on how the second half of the Super Bowl goes. A bettor who has backed this trend has made profit long-term, so backing the fourth quarter over is definitely one of the first bets you should make placing your action on the big game.

