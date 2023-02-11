Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites in North Dakota

BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand

XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting

MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available

Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In North Dakota

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000

Latest Update On North Dakota Sports Betting

Sports betting in North Dakota is still going through government and is not legalized yet, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our offshore sportsbooks. The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be a massive weekend for betting and you can make sure you don’t miss out on the action.

While there has been debate about getting sports betting legalized in North Dakota, there are many great sportsbooks that sports bettors can use for NFL betting.

Let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in North Dakota. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these North Dakota sports betting offers for the big game.

How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet In North Dakota

Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Super Bowl betting

BetOnline Super Bowl North Dakota Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

The best Super Bowl sportsbook is BetOnline. They have 100s of markets on the game as well as a great welcome offer where you can get 50% of your deposit. Deposit $2000 and you will get $1000 in free bets. Deposit $100 and you will get $50. Click below to sign up now.

XBet Super Bowl North Dakota Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500

XBet will give you up to $500 for signing up today in North Dakota. Sign up by clicking below, deposit $1000 and you will get your $500 Super Bowl free bet.

GTBets Super Bowl North Dakota Sports Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

Sign up to GTBets today and you can claim their 150% deposit bonus up to $750 which can be used on Super Bowl bets in North Dakota.

Once logged in to GTBets, deposit $500 on your first time and you’ll get $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 again on your second deposit and you’ll get $250 for the full $750 in Super Bowl cash.

Claim the GTBets Super Bowl betting offer

MyBookie Super Bowl North Dakota Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

Build your NFL free bet balance in North Dakota with Mybookie’s 50% deposit bonus. New users can get up to $1000 in free bets which can be used on the Super Bowl by signing up through the link below.

Bovada Super Bowl North Dakota Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada will give you a 75% deposit bonus when signing up. This means when you join, deposit $1000 and you will get $750 in free money to bet on the Eagles vs Chiefs.

Super Bowl LVII Info:

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Super Bowl Odds

Anyone in the USA can bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks, including those in North Dakota. Below we will take you through the key markets and what the odds are so you can decide the best way to use your NFL free bets.

Super Bowl Point Spread Odds

Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in North Dakota.

Bet Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -2 -110 Kansas City Chiefs +2 -110

Super Bowl Moneyline Odds

Moneyline is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets and a key one for residents of North Dakota to know ahead of the big game.

Bet Odds Play Philadelphia Eagles -135 Kansas City Chiefs +115

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl MVP odds below from BetOnline are the best on the market on giving high prices for the favorites.

Bet Odds Play Jalen Hurts +115 Patrick Mahomes +135

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Novelty bets like the coin toss always take Super Bowl bettors by storm and you can bet on it in North Dakota by using our sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play Heads -101 Tails -101

More Super Bowl Betting Guides :