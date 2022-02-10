Home » news » How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Novascotia 2022

How to Bet on The Super Bowl in Nova Scotia | NS Sportsbook Bonuses

Bet on the Super Bowl in Nova Scotia with the best betting sites.

The Super Bowl is here and Nova Scotia residents are ready to bet on the big game. Canada officially legalized gambling last year via Bill C-218, providing Nova Scotia football fans a wide array of options to bet on the Super Bowl in the Mineral Province. Below we will walk you through the best Super Bowl sportsbooks in Nova Scotia and direct you to bonus cash.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Nova Scotia

  • Choose sportsbook from the sites discussed on this page
  • Click the link to enter the site
  • Register for your account by entering personal details such as name, DOB, etc.
  • Deposit funds into your new sportsbook
  • Enter the welcome bonus promo code
  • Place your bets on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: CTV/TSN

Location: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Betting lines: LA -4, O/U: 48.5

Check out the latest odds for the Super Bowl from one of the best sportsbooks in Nova Scotia, BetWay.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetWay
Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams
Odds +170 -215
Point Spread +4 -4
Total Over/Under
48.5

BODOG

100% Welcome Bonus up to $400

Bet on the Super Bowl in Nova Scotia with Bodog.

Bodog is one of the elite industry veterans. They have been in the game for over 25 years. Competitive odds, strong props markets and fast payouts have propelled this sportsbook to the top. The welcome bonus will reward new users with a 100% bonus up to $400 plus 50 free spins in their online casino. Users have reliable depositing options as well. Bodog features bitcoin and Interact e-Transfer.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $20 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

Bet on Super Bowl LVI at Bodog

PowBet

100% Welcome Bonus up to $150

Bet on the Super Bowl in Nova Scotia with PowBet.

PowBet is a stellar all-in-one site. This sportsbook is on par with competitors featuring several betting markets, including Super Bowl props. It also has horse racing and a large online casino which offers another welcome bonus of $750. PowBet also has a $20,000 sports betting jackpot promo. The Super Bowl betting markets are stellar. Choose from over 100 props.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

Bet on Super Bowl LVI at PowBet

Bet365

100% Welcome Bonus up to $200

Bet on the Super Bowl in Nova Scotia with Bet 365.

Bet365 is definitely a premier sports betting site throughout Canada including Nova Scotia. They have built up strong brand recognition thanks to the outstanding live betting experience. The welcome bonus matches 100% of your initial deposit up to $200. Bet 365 has the best sportsbook layout and users can cash out their bets any time once the game has begun. Right now they are offering a $20 Super Bowl bet for all users.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

Bet on Super Bowl LVI at Bet365

BetWay

100% Welcome Bonus up to $200

Bet on the Super Bowl in Nova Scotia with Betway.

We can’t mention sportsbooks in Canada without discussing BetWay. This is an elite site that continues to blossom into one of the top sportsbooks on the market. BetWay will match your initial deposit up to $200. This book is known for awarding users with free bets and parlay bonuses. They also feature an online casino. BetWay has an incredible number of props available for the Super Bowl.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $10 to qualify for welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

Bet on Super Bowl LVI at BetWay

Prediction for Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals have a great young QB in Joe Burrow. However, the young star has yet to play the Rams in his short career. LA’s defense has the ability to shut down the NFL’s best QB’s and they will contain Burrow in this one. Moreover, the Rams have a veteran star QB in Matt Stafford who will collect nearly 300 passing yards against a subpar Bengals’ pass defense.

