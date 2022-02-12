How To Bet On The Super Bowl In OH | Ohio Sports Betting Bonuses

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. While there has been little progress for legalized sports betting in Ohio, Bengals fans still have a chance to place bets on Super Bowl LVI with offshore betting sites. In this article, we’ll show Bengals fans how to bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio and receive up to $6,125 in free bet offers for Super Bowl Sunday.

Now, we’ll rank the best Super Bowl betting sites and highlight their specialties.

MyBookie – High Rollers Sportsbook For Super Bowl 56 BetUS – Top Online Super Bowl Bonuses Bovada– Best Props Betting Site For Super Bowl LVI BetOnline– Super Bowl Contests and Free Bets

Bengals football fans that want to know how to bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio and get the best betting bonuses, scroll down below.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio

The best offshore sportsbooks make it easy for members to bet on the Super Bowl. In six simple steps, Ohio residents can place their betting bonuses on Super Bowl 56.

For a complete breakdown of how to bet on the Super Bowl in Ohio and claim the free bet offers, scroll down below

Choose the best OH betting bonus from this page Hit the button to get the best bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Register for an account using personal information Meet minimum qualifying deposit Claim the betting bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Place your bets using the bonus money on Super Bowl 2022

Below, we’ll go over some key details about Super Bowl Sunday including kickoff times, odds, location, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

There is still time for football fans in Cincinnati to bet on the Bengals, get the best Bengals odds at MyBookie.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from MyBookie Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +155 -190 Point Spread +4.5 -4.5 Total Over/Under

48.5

To find out more information about the best Ohio betting sites and claim big bonuses for Super Bowl 56, scroll down below.

MyBookie – High Rollers Sportsbook For Super Bowl 56

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

With the Bengals in the Super Bowl, Cincinnati football fans can find the best Super Bowl odds for their team at MyBookie. The sportsbook also features popular games like Super Bowl squares, survivor series, and more. Along with big cash prizes, MyBookie offers new members $1,000 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl LVI.

Click on the button below to receive $1,000 in free bet offers at MyBookie.

BetUS – Top Online Super Bowl Bonuses

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Ohio 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, Ohio football fans can bet on the Bengals with free bet offers at BetUS. New customers can claim a 125% welcome bonus up to $3,125 on their first deposit. BetUS is also giving away a $100 Super live betting free bet to Bengals fans on Sunday.

Click to claim your free bet offers up to $3,125 at BetUS below.

Bovada- Best Props Betting Site For Super Bowl LVI

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Ohio football fans that want to place more exclusive bets on Bengals can make custom wagers at Bovada. The best sportsbook for props betting, Bovada also offers a wide variety of betting bonuses for new customers. From $750 crypto betting bonuses to $1,000 in free bet offers, Bengals fans have their pick for Super Bowl LVI at Bovada.

Hit on the button to request your bet at Bovada and get up to $1,000 your first deposit.

BetOnline – Super Bowl Contests and Free Bets

50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

For Cincinnati football fans looking for sportsbooks in Ohio giving away free bets for Super Bowl 56, BetOnline is the place to go. The sportsbook offers two free $25 bets for the Big Game, plus $1,000 in betting bonuses. BetOnline also features exclusive Super Bowl contests with big cash prizes like free props contests, Super Bowl party contests, and more.

Click below to sign up to BetOnline and receive $1,000 in free bet offers.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Joe Burrow has the best passer rating under pressure in the NFL. Look for the sophomore quarterback to get rid of the ball quickly against Aaron Donald and company. Ja’Marr Chase has undeniable chemistry with his former LSU teammate Burrow. Take Chase to score the first touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals.