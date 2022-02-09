How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma | OK Sportsbook Bonuses

Oklahoma residents definitely know their football. The state is home to one of the most successful college football programs in the United States in the Oklahoma Sooners. The Super Bowl is no doubt a can’t miss event in the Sooner State. Sports betting has yet to be legalized in Oklahoma but that doesn’t mean you can’t bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma. The use of offshore sites provides access to Oklahoma residents.

Continue reading to learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma and to claim bonus cash.

How to bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma

Take a look at the steps required to bet on the big game in Oklahoma.

Choose a sportsbook from the sites discussed below

Click the link to gain access to the best sportsbooks in Oklahoma.

Register by entering personal details such as name, DOB, etc.

Add funds into your new account

Enter the welcome bonus promo code

Place your bets on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: NBC

Location: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Betting lines: LA -4.5, O/U: 48.5

Check out the Odds on Super Bowl LVI via one of the top sportsbooks in Oklahoma, BetUS below:

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +170 -200 Point Spread +4 -4 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS

Receive up to $3125 in Bonus Cash

We always recommend BetUS thanks to their incredible welcome bonus. New users will receive a 100% bonus of up to $3125 when funding the account for the first time. Users can also access BetUS TV, a savvy feature that provides analysis and predictions across all major sports including the Super Bowl 2022. The odds are competitive which is accompanied by a wide range of betting markets including props.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $100. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to participate.

To earn to $3125 in free bonus cash on BetUS, click the icon below:

MyBookie

Receive a 100% Welcome Bonus up to $1000

MyBookie is a popular sportsbook that has no real flaws or weaknesses, making it ideal to bet on the Super Bowl in Oklahoma. The welcome bonus is terrific, rewarding first-time users with a 100% bonus up to $1000 via the code ‘MYB100’. MyBookie is easy to navigate and offers great Super Bowl odds. It even has an intuitive ‘build your own props’ feature.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $50 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

To receive $1000 in bonus cash, go ahead and click the icon below:

Bovada

50% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Bovada is a sportsbook that excels in all areas and has a great sign-up bonus. New users will earn a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1000. Attention to crypto users. If you deposit via crypto you can collect another $750 in sports bonuses. Bettors can build their own props, and take advantage of an online casino and horse racing. The payouts are fast and secure.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $25 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

To receive your $1000 in bonus cash, click the icon below to get started.

BUSR

Receive a Welcome Bonus up to $500

BUSR continues to increase in popularity in the United States. The site is easy to navigate and the welcome bonus is worthwhile, awarding new users up to $500 in bonus cash on your first deposit. Moreover, BUSR has several stellar promos related to the Super Bowl. The promotion tabbed “Super Bowl Wild Bucks” will award a 20% cash bonus + $10 for each touchdown scored in the Super Bowl. BUSR also features an online casino.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

To receive $500 in bonus cash for Super Bowl LVI, click the link below

Prediction for Super Bowl LVI

The Rams have too much star power for the Bengals to handle. Matthew Stafford will shine against a subpar pass defense and the Rams stellar defense will keep Joe Burrow in check. The Bengals’ pass defense will be their downfall in Super Bowl LVI.