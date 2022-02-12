How To Bet On The Super Bowl In OR | Oregon Sports Betting Bonuses

While Oregon sports betting is legal, NFL fans can only place bets with one regulated sportsbook. Instead, football fans in the state can find better odds and bigger bonuses by visiting the top offshore sportsbooks. Read on to learn more about how to bet on the Super Bowl in Oregon and claim $5,625 in free bet offers.

Before you start placing your bets for Super Bowl Sunday, check out some of the best online sportsbooks in the US.

BetUS – Bigger Betting Bonus Than Other Sportsbooks XBet – Low Rollover On Free Bets BetOnline – Free To Enter Super Bowl Contests Bovada – Excellent Rewards Program

For more information on the best free bet offers online and how to bet on the Super Bowl in Oregon, scroll down below.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Oregon

Oregon sports fans have access to the best Super Bowl odds at leading online sportsbooks in the US.

To learn how to sign up to Oregon betting sites and how to bet on Super Bowl 2022, scroll down below.

Find the best OR sportsbook bonus from this page Opt-in to free bet offers for Super Bowl 2022 by hitting the button Sign up to sportsbook with personal details Make a qualifying deposit Receive sportsbook bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Use bonus cash on your favorite Super Bowl 2022 bet

Now, we’ll review some important game details about Super Bowl Sunday including odds, coverage, location, and more.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Find the most competitive Super Bowl 56 odds in Oregon at XBet.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from XBet Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +155 -190 Point Spread +4.5 -4.5 Total Over/Under

48.5

For a complete breakdown of all the best Super betting sites in the US and how to bet on the Super Bowl in Oregon, scroll down below.

BetUS – Bigger Betting Bonus Than Other Sportsbooks

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In Oregon 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

When it comes to betting bonuses at online sportsbooks, BetUS takes it one step further than the competition. BetUs is the only betting site that offers a 125% deposit bonus up to $3,125 to new members. For the Super Bowl, BetUS is also giving away $100 free bets on live betting to Oregon football fans.

Click down below for up to $3,125 in betting bonuses at BetUS.

Xbet- Low Rollover On Free Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Super Bowl Betting

One of the most popular sportsbooks in the US, XBet offers competitive Super Bowl odds, betting bonuses and small rollover requirements on promotions. New customers can double their first deposit up to $500 at XBet. With low rollover requirements and free bet offers, Oregon football fans can maximize profits betting on the Super Bowl.

Receive $500 sports betting bonus at XBet, click down below.

BetOnline – Free To Enter Super Bowl Contests

50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

In Oregon, the best free Super Bowl bets and exclusive contests can be found at BetOnline. The sportsbook offers residents two free $25 bets and free to enter contests for the Super Bowl. BetOnline rewards new customers with a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 in free bet offers for Super Bowl Sunday.

Click down below to claim a $1,000 betting bonus at BetOnline.

Bovada- Excellent Rewards Program

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Oregon sports fans can win in more ways than just one at Bovada. With the best Super Bowl props markets, excellent rewards program and great free bet offers. In Oregon, residents can take advantage of excellent account features like cash out options, plus a free $1000 in free bet offers.

Sign up to Bovada and receive $1,000 free bets, down below.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Joe Burrow has the best passer rating under pressure in the NFL. Look for the sophomore quarterback to get rid of the ball quickly against Aaron Donald and company. Burrow has undeniable chemistry with his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase. Take Chase to score the first touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals.