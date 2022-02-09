The 2022 Super Bowl goes down Sunday, February 13th from the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals, becoming just the second team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, and haven’t made it to the big game in over thirty years.

It should be another record-setting year for Pennsylvania Super Bowl sports bettors. Each year, the handle of the biggest NFL game of the season has increased exponentially. Now, with more options than ever before, betting on the big game in Pennsylvania has never been easier.

Continue reading to discover how to get up to $5,625 in betting bonuses for betting on the 2022 Super Bowl in Pennsylvania.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Looking to get in on the betting action for Super Bowl LVI in Pennsylvania?

Review the below table to find Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Keep reading to find out how to bet on Super Bowl LVI, and how to claim a number of sports betting bonuses in Pennsylvania.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California

Now that sports betting in Pennsylvania is regulated, betting on the Super Bowl has never been easier.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania read below.

Choose the best sports betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the link to get the PA betting bonus Sign up with your full name, email, and address Make your first deposit Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free Super Bowl bet

Now, let’s take a look at the top betting bonuses available in Pennsylvania for sports bettors looking to place a wager on Super Bowl LVI

BetUS – The Largest Betting Bonus In Pennsylvania For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus of Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For Best Betting Bonus In Pennsylvania 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

One of the top betting sites for wagering on the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania, BetUS offers new customers a ton of perks ahead of the big game. Sign-up now to receive a 125% welcome bonus worth up to $3,125. BetUS also offers its members a risk-free live bet on the Super Bowl of up to $100.

To take advantage of the top betting bonus available for Super Bowl LVI in Pennsylvania, hit the button below.

XBet – Live Super Bowl Odds + Over 100 Props Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 ✅ Recommended For In-Game Super Bowl Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

XBet is one of the best online betting sites for placing Super Bowl bets in Pennsylvania. XBet offers new customers in Pennsylvania a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500 in free bets for Super Bowl LVI. XBet also offers competitive odds on a wide variety of Super Bowl props and tons of alternative betting markets. XBet is also one of the best platforms for live betting, especially for beginners.

Hit the button below to sign up for XBet and claim up to $500 in Super Bowl free bets.

MyBookie – Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl Squares

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Most Super Bowl Free Bets 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

If you are looking for an online betting site that offers its players free bets for the Super Bowl, look no further than MyBookie. Offering bettors in Pennsylvania the best odds for the Super Bowl for over fifteen years, MyBookie gives a unique betting experience for those who are looking for a basic approach to Super Bowl betting.

MyBookie offers customers in PA a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 in Super Bowl free bets. They also offer a number of online Super Bowl contests including Super Bowl Squares. MyBook is also one of the most generous betting sites online, offering their customers a ton of loyalty rewards in the lead-up to, and after the Super Bowl.

The link below will get started you with MyBookie. Take advantage of some of the best Super Bowl odds and bonus offers today.

BetOnline – Top Betting Bonuses and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For NFL Futures 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetOnline is one of the top betting sites for wagering on the NFL and the Super Bowl. Since coming into the space in 2004, BetOnline has become a trusted brand in the sports betting industry and was on the frontier of the online betting industry’s adaption to the advent of cryptocurrency. Today, BetOnline is one of the most accessible betting sites in the world, accepting deposits in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. BetOnline offers its customers a 50% welcome bonus up to a thousand dollars, they also offer a risk-free live Super Bowl in-game wager, as well as a Super Bowl prop bet, both worth up to $25 each.

To place your free bets on the Super Bowl at BetOnline, click the link below.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Over the last ten years, the betting underdog has won in six of ten Super Bowls, dating back to 2012. A $100 bettor who has backed the underdog on the moneyline in each game in that stretch has turned a profit of +$525, a net profit of +$52.50 per game, win or lose. With that in mind, the plus-money underdog is likely the best approach in what should be a very closely decided game. Take the Bengals on the moneyline.

Follow the link below and get started now.