There has been no traction for legalizing sports betting in South Carolina. With Super Bowl Sunday around the corner, NFL fans can still place their bets in South Carolina at the top offshore betting sites. In this article, we’ll tell readers how to bet on the Super Bowl in South Carolina and claim up to $6,125 in betting bonuses for Super Bowl 56.

BetOnline – Most Super Bowl Free Bets in SC Bovada – Wide Props Markets For Super Bowl LVI MyBookie – Super Bowl Sportsbook For Sharp Bettors BetUS – Excellent Online Betting Bonuses

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in South Carolina

While sports betting is not legal in South Carolina, NFL fans that want a piece of the action can place their bets at at the top Super Bowl betting sites.

Pick the best SC sportsbook bonus Press the button to claim bonus for Super Bowl 2022 Sign up to betting site with valid account details Meet qualifying deposit requirements Receive betting bonus for SuperBowl 2022 Bet on Super Bowl 2022 with extra bonus cash

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

South Carolina football fans can find the best Super Bowl betting odds at MyBookie.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from MyBookie Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Moneyline +155 -190 Point Spread +4.5 -4.5 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetOnline – Most Super Bowl Free Bets in SC

50% Deposit Bonus, Worth Up To $1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Single Game NFL Betting

In South Carolina, BetOnline offers exclusive Super Bowl contests and two free bets for Super Bowl Sunday. While the betting bonus is small, BetOnline makes up in value by running free Super Bowl props contests, Super Bowl party promotions, and more. In addition, BetOnline rewards new customers with $1,000 in betting bonuses.

Bovada- Wide Props Markets For Super Bowl LVI

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $ 1,000 For Super Bowl LVI

Bovada Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2011 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Super Bowl Props

Novelty bets have been increasingly popular during Super Bowl Sunday. At Bovada, SC football fans can request any bet on Super Bowl Sunday. Along with custom odds, the sportsbook gives residents a wide variety of bonuses including $1,000 in free bets for new customers.

MyBookie – Super Bowl Sportsbook For Sharp Bettors

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Great Super Bowl Odds

MyBookie takes less juice on betting lines and has the most competitive odds online. For sharp bettors trying to cash on the best Super Bowl odds, signing up to MyBookie is their best bet. South Carolina football fans can receive $1,000 in free bet offers on their first deposit at MyBookie.

BetUS – Excellent Online Betting Bonuses

125% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For The Biggest Betting Bonus In South Carolina 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125

Learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in South Carolina at BetUS. The sportsbook matches your first deposit of up to $3,125. BetUS also offers a $100 matched free bet for Super Bowl live betting. Bettors of any skill level can maximize their profits on Super Bowl Sunday at BetUS.

Free Super Bowl Picks

Matthew Stafford is making his first Super Bowl appearance at the age of 34. In the postseason, the veteran quarterback has rushed for two touchdowns. Look for the signal-caller to put his body on the line in Sunday night’s game, take Matthew Stafford to run it in.