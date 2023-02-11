NBA
How to Bet On the Super Bowl in South Carolina – Online Betting Sites for SC Residents
Best Super Bowl Sports Betting Sites in South Carolina
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- XBet – New brand for NFL betting. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
- GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In South Carolina
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
Latest Update On South Carolina Sports Betting
Sports betting in South Carolina is still going through government and is not legalized yet, you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our offshore sportsbooks. The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be a massive weekend for betting and you can make sure you don’t miss out on the action.
While there has been debate about getting sports betting legalized in South Carolina, there are many great sportsbooks that sports bettors can use for NFL betting.
Let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in South Carolina. More importantly, let’s go over how to claim these South Carolina sports betting offers for the big game.
How To Get A Super Bowl Free Bet In South Carolina
Claiming the NFL betting offers is a simple process, which we have laid out below.
- Select your offers from our comprehensive list below
- Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign up page
- Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
- Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Super Bowl betting
BetOnline Super Bowl South Carolina Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus
The best Super Bowl sportsbook is BetOnline. They have 100s of markets on the game as well as a great welcome offer where you can get 50% of your deposit. Deposit $2000 and you will get $1000 in free bets. Deposit $100 and you will get $50. Click below to sign up now.
XBet Super Bowl South Carolina Sports Betting Offer: First Deposit Bonus Up To $500
XBet will give you up to $500 for signing up today in South Carolina. Sign up by clicking below, deposit $1000 and you will get your $500 Super Bowl free bet.
GTBets Super Bowl South Carolina Sports Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Sign up to GTBets today and you can claim their 150% deposit bonus up to $750 which can be used on Super Bowl bets in South Carolina.
Once logged in to GTBets, deposit $500 on your first time and you’ll get $500 in free bets. Deposit $500 again on your second deposit and you’ll get $250 for the full $750 in Super Bowl cash.
MyBookie Super Bowl South Carolina Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Build your NFL free bet balance in South Carolina with Mybookie’s 50% deposit bonus. New users can get up to $1000 in free bets which can be used on the Super Bowl by signing up through the link below.
Bovada Super Bowl South Carolina Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers
Bovada will give you a 75% deposit bonus when signing up. This means when you join, deposit $1000 and you will get $750 in free money to bet on the Eagles vs Chiefs.
Super Bowl LVII Info:
- 🏈 Teams:Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
- 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
- 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
- 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
- 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5
Super Bowl Odds
Anyone in the USA can bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks, including those in South Carolina. Below we will take you through the key markets and what the odds are so you can decide the best way to use your NFL free bets.
Super Bowl Point Spread Odds
Below, we’ll go over the Super Bowl betting lines from BetOnline, which offers the best Super Bowl point spread in South Carolina.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Philadelphia Eagles -2
|-110
|Kansas City Chiefs +2
|-110
Super Bowl Moneyline Odds
Moneyline is one of the most popular Super Bowl bets and a key one for residents of South Carolina to know ahead of the big game.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-135
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+115
Super Bowl MVP Odds
Super Bowl MVP odds below from BetOnline are the best on the market on giving high prices for the favorites.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Jalen Hurts
|+115
|Patrick Mahomes
|+135
Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds
Novelty bets like the coin toss always take Super Bowl bettors by storm and you can bet on it in South Carolina by using our sportsbooks.
|Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Heads
|-101
|Tails
|-101
