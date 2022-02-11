How to Bet on the Super Bowl in South Dakota | SD Sportsbook Bonuses

The Super Bowl is going to be an instant classic and bettors are eagerly placing their bets on the big game. The state of South Dakota legalized betting at four casinos within the state, however, residents in the Mount Rushmore State can use offshore betting sites. Below we will walk you through the steps required to bet on the Super Bowl in South Dakota and how to claim bonus cash.

Check out the top betting sites in South Dakota.

How to bet on the Super Bowl in South Dakota

Choose sportsbook from the sites discussed on this page

Select the link to enter the site register

Make your account by entering personal details such as name, contact info, etc.

Deposit funds into your new sportsbook

Enter the welcome bonus promo code

Place your bets on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: NBC

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Betting lines: LA -4 O/U: 48.5

Check out the odds for the Super Bowl from one of South Dakota’s top books, BetUS.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +170 -200 Point Spread +4 -4 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS

Receive up to $3125 in Bonus Cash

A terrific overall site, BetUS is a great option for South Dakota residents looking to bet on the Super Bowl in 2022. The welcome bonus is the best in the entire industry, rewarding new users with a stellar 125% bonus up to $3125. Moreover, BetUS is featuring a 100% matched bet on the Super Bowl up to $100. The sportsbook layout is smooth and offers several betting markets including anthem props, team props, and player props.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $100. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to participate.

To earn up to $3125 in free bonus cash with BetUS, click the icon below:

XBET

Receive a 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500

Another great choice is XBet. This sportsbook awards a 100% bonus of up to $500 on your first deposit along with a $10 casino chip. The site features strong live betting markets, competitive odds and a ton of Super Bowl props to browse. Users can deposit via credit cards and a variety of cryptocurrencies.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $45 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

To receive up to $500 in bonus cash to bet on the Super Bowl, select the link below:

BetOnline

Earn a 50% Bonus up to $1000

Residents of South Dakota have another strong option in BetOnline. The deposit bonus is lucrative, offering a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000. The site offers several crypto promos as well. They will be giving away $1000 worth of Bitcoin for every point scored in the Super Bowl.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $55 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

To receive up to $1000 in bonus cash select the link below.

MyBookie

Collect a 100% Welcome Bonus up to $1000

We also recommend MyBookie. This sportsbook thrives in all areas including competitive odds, a wide range of betting markets, and fast payouts. There are plenty of reasons to use MyBookie including a build your own props feature. Users can also earn crypto bonuses.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $50 to qualify for welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

To receive up to $100 in bonus cash to bet on the Super Bowl, click the icon below.

Prediction for Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals are going to have trouble against this Rams defense. The Rams’ pass rush will give limit Burrow’s time in the pocket and contain the Bengals’ offense. Meanwhile, the Rams’ dazzling passing offense will exploit a Bengals pass defense that ranks in the bottom third of the NFL. Matthew Stafford will resume his dominance and lead the Rams to a decisive win.