How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Tennessee | TN Sports Betting Bonuses

Tennesee sports betting is already regulated and legalized, so be sure to get on top of all the best offers that Tennessee sportsbooks have for Super Bowl LVI this weekend. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals as just the second team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl game on their home field.

The 2022 Super Bowl will be the biggest betting weekend of the entire year in the United States, and with Tennesse becoming yet another state added to the list of those that have enacted legalized sports betting, the handle for the Super Bowl should be as high this year as ever before.

Continue reading to find out how to get the best Super Bowl free bets in Tennessee.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.5 | CIN +4.5

Looking to get in on the betting action for Super Bowl LVI in Tennessee?

Review the below table to find Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the top sportsbooks for betting on the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

Continue reading to learn how to bet on Super Bowl LVI, and how to claim a number of sports betting bonuses in Tennessee.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in California

Now that sports betting in Tennessee is legalized and state-regulated, wagering on the Super Bowl is easier now than ever before.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Tennessee read below.

Choose the best sports betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the link to get the TN betting bonus Sign up with your full name, email, and address Make your first deposit Receive your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your free Super Bowl bet

Now, let’s take a look at the top betting bonuses available in Tennessee for sports bettors looking to place a wager on Super Bowl LVI

BetUS – The Largest Betting Bonus In Tennessee For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus of Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For Best Betting Bonus In Tennessee 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

One of the best sportsbooks to bet on the Super Bowl within Tennessee is BetUS. New users with BetUS will get a 125% deposit match of up to $2500 in Super Bowl free bets.

XBet – Live Super Bowl Odds + Over 100 Props Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 ✅ Recommended For In-Game Super Bowl Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

Xbet is by far the most user-friendly online betting site available for Super Bowl bettors in Tennessee. Sign-up now to receive a 100% bonus of up to $500, plus special Super Bowl odds boosters and contests.

MyBookie – Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl Squares

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Most Super Bowl Free Bets 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

MyBookie is easily the most generous when it comes to free bets and promotions for the Super Bowl and the entire NFL season. New customers of MyBookie can currently get a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1000 in free bets.

BetOnline – Top Betting Bonuses and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For NFL Futures 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetOnline is a stand-out sportsbook that has been in the online betting space long enough to be trusted by everyone that matters. BetOnline is one of the first sportsbooks you should take advantage of when looking to place wagers on the Super Bowl in Tennessee. Sign up now to receive two risk-free bets of up to $25 each on your smartphone or tablet, as well as a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 upon first deposit.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The betting underdog has won in six of the last ten Super Bowls going back to 2012. If you have bet on the underdog in each of the ten games in that stretch, you have turned a profit of over $50 per game win or lose. With this in mind, the plus-money underdog Bengals are the likely more valuable side in what should be a razor-thin contest.

