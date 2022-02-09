How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Utah | UT Sportsbook Bonuses

The state of Utah does not have an NFL team, however, the beehive state loves NFL football. Utah residents are excited for Super Bowl LVI and have the opportunity to bet on the big game. The state has yet to legalize gambling, however, residents can use offshore betting sites. In this article, we will discuss how to bet on the Super Bowl in Utah and take a look at the best sports betting bonuses available.

Continue reading to learn how to Bet on the big game in Utah and to claim bonus cash.

How to bet on the Super Bowl in Utah

Select your sportsbook of choice from the list below

Click the link to ensure you receive the welcome bonus

Register by entering personal details

Deposit funds into your new account

Enter the welcome bonus promo code

Place your bets on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI Information

Date: February 13th, 2022

Time: 6:30pm EST

TV: NBC

Location: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Betting lines: LA -4.5, O/U: 149

Check out the odds from one of the best sportsbooks in Utah, BetUS.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetUS Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +170 -200 Point Spread +4 -4 Total Over/Under

48.5

Bovada

50% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Bovada offers the whole package for bettors in Utah. Strong bonuses, industry-leading, odds and a specialization in props highlight this sportsbook. New users will be awarded with a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 with the promo code “BVD 1000″. Bovada also features a $750 bitcoin sports welcome bonus when depositing via bitcoin.

To claim your deposit bonus at Bovada, click the link below.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $25 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

BetUS

Earn up to $3125 in Bonus Cash

When it comes to the welcome bonus, there is no one better than BetUS. New users can benefit from a remarkable 100% bonus of up to $3125. Users can use this cash to bet on the Super Bowl in Utah. This sportsbooks also thrives in many areas including BetUS TV where predictions are provided to users to help make a better decision. If depositing via crypto you will be rewarded with another bonus.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $100 for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to participate.

To claim up to $3125 in bonus cash with BetUS, click the link below

XBET

Welcome Bonus up to $500

Another outstanding Super Bowl betting site is XBET. This offshore site offers a welcome 100% bonus up to $500 plus a free $10 casino chip. The site offers the NFL Survivor Contest where you can win up to $10,000. XBET has all the props and betting markets for the Super Bowl that you would expect in 2022. You can even bet on the national anthem, halftime show, and of course over 100 in-game props.

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $45 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

To earn $500 in bonus cash to bet on the Super Bowl, select the link below:

MyBookie

Receive 100% Welcome Bonus up to $1000

MyBookie is another great recommendation. The welcome bonus is among the best in the industry. Earn a 100% bonus of up to $1000 on your initial deposit. MyBookie has several incentives to bet on the Super Bowl including over 200 props to choose from. The site also features Super Bowl squares. You can also bet on the Super Bowl once the game has kicked off in the live betting section of the site.

To receive $1000 in bonus cash, go ahead and click the icon below:

Welcome bonus is for new members only. Minimum deposit is $50 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18+ to register.

Prediction for Super Bowl LVI

The Rams have a veteran squad built to win now. The Bengals’ pass defense ranks near the bottom of the NFL and Matt Stafford will exploit them with another stellar performance. The Rams’ defense has several playmakers to make life difficult for Burrow.