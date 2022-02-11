NBA
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia | VA Sports Betting Bonuses
Virginia sports betting has been legal since April of 2020. Super Bowl LVI will be the second Super Bowl in which bettors in Virginia can legally place bets using online betting sites. The Los Angeles Rams are just the second team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals as four and a half point favorites on Sunday at SoFi stadium.
The Super Bowl is the largest betting weekend in the United States and with the increasing number of states coming on board for legalization and regulation, this year’s Super Bowl should have the highest handle in U.S history.
Continue reading to find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia, and how to get a ton of Super Bowl free bets from some of the top online sportsbooks in the industry.
Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:
📅 Date: February 13, 2022
🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App
🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium
🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0
The table below contains Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.
|
Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Odds
|
+167
|
-192
|
Point Spread
|
+4.0
|
-4.0
|
Total
|
Over/Under
Sign up now and get the best sports betting bonuses in Virginia for the Super Bowl.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia
While sports betting in Virginia is not yet legalized and state-regulated, wagering on the Super Bowl is still possible.
For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia read below.
- Choose the top VA betting bonus for the Super Bowl
- Click the link to get free bets in Virginia
- Register with your name, email, and address
- Make your initial deposit
- Acquire your free bets for Super Bowl 2022
- Place your Super Bowl free bets
Continue reading to find the top betting bonuses available in Virginia for sports bettors looking to place a wager on the 2022 Super Bowl by reading below.
BetUS – The Largest Betting Bonus In Virginia For Super Bowl LVI
125% Deposit Bonus of Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
|
BetUS Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
1994
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Best Betting Bonus In Virginia
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
💳 Deposit Methods
|
Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more
|
📃 License
|
Curacao
|
📱 Sportsbook App
|
No Sportsbook App
Available via Mobile Browser Only
BetUS is one of the top online betting sites in Virginia for betting on the Super Bowl. Sign up now for a 150% welcome bonus, or a 200% sign-up bonus when depositing with cryptocurrency. To get started, click the link below and take advantage of these offers.
XBet – Live Super Bowl Odds + Over 100 Props Bets
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI
|
XBet Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2013
|
✅ Recommended For
|
In-Game Super Bowl Betting
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
💳 Deposit Methods
|
Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person
|
📃 License
|
Curacao
|
📱 Sportsbook App
|
No Sportsbook App
Available via Mobile Browser Only
XBet is easily the most user-friendly online sportsbook currently available in Virginia and is one of the best online betting sites for betting on the Super Bowl. XBet is currently offering a ton of free bets for the 2022 Super Bowl, as well as a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500. Click the link below to take advantage of these offers from XBet.
MyBookie – Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl Squares
100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022
|
MyBookie Sportsbook Overview
|
🏆 Founded
|
2003
|
✅ Recommended For
|
Most Super Bowl Free Bets
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
💳 Deposit Methods
|
Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person
|
📃 License
|
Curacao
|
📱 Sportsbook App
|
No Sportsbook App
Available via Mobile Browser Only
MyBookie is the most generous when it comes to online betting sites and free bets for the Super Bowl. Sign-up now with MyBookie and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Hit the button below and get started with MyBookie and take advantage of tons of loyalty rewards and free bets.
BetOnline – Top Betting Bonuses and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022
50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
|
BetOnline Sportsbook Review
|
🏆 Founded
|
2004
|
✅ Recommended For
|
NFL Futures
|
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|
💳 Deposit Methods
|
Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more
|
📃 License
|
Curacao
|
📱 Sportsbook App
|
No Sportsbook App
Available via Mobile Browser Only
BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks available to those looking to place bets on the Super Bowl in Virginia. New customers with BetOnline will get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first deposit. Follow the link below to get started with BetOnline and take advantage of these great offers.
Free Super Bowl Picks
The underdog in the Super Bowl has cashed in six of the last ten years. A $100 bettor who has backed the dog in every game in that stretch has turned a profit of just over fifty dollars per game, each year, win or lose. While the Rams are the hometown favorites, the Bengals should make it a close game. With that said, the betting value is on the underdog in what should be a very closely contested match-up. Bet the Bengals on the moneyline.
Click the link below to take advantage of the best offer for Super Bowl bettors in Virginia.
