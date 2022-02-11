How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia | VA Sports Betting Bonuses

Virginia sports betting has been legal since April of 2020. Super Bowl LVI will be the second Super Bowl in which bettors in Virginia can legally place bets using online betting sites. The Los Angeles Rams are just the second team in NFL history to host a Super Bowl, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals as four and a half point favorites on Sunday at SoFi stadium.

The Super Bowl is the largest betting weekend in the United States and with the increasing number of states coming on board for legalization and regulation, this year’s Super Bowl should have the highest handle in U.S history.

Continue reading to find out how to bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

The table below contains Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5



How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia

While sports betting in Virginia is not yet legalized and state-regulated, wagering on the Super Bowl is still possible.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia read below.

Choose the top VA betting bonus for the Super Bowl Click the link to get free bets in Virginia Register with your name, email, and address Make your initial deposit Acquire your free bets for Super Bowl 2022 Place your Super Bowl free bets



Free Super Bowl Picks

The underdog in the Super Bowl has cashed in six of the last ten years. A $100 bettor who has backed the dog in every game in that stretch has turned a profit of just over fifty dollars per game, each year, win or lose. While the Rams are the hometown favorites, the Bengals should make it a close game. With that said, the betting value is on the underdog in what should be a very closely contested match-up. Bet the Bengals on the moneyline.

