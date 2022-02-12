How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Washington | WA Sports Betting Bonuses

Washington sports betting has recently been legalized, so it’s time to get in on the biggest game of the with some of the best sportsbooks available to bettors in Washington state. The Los Angeles Rams are just the second team to host a Super Bowl, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals as four and a half point favorite at SoFi stadium on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is the biggest betting weekend of the year, and with legalization spreading far and wide across the country, this year should be bigger than ever before.

How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Washington

While sports betting in Washington is not yet legalized and state-regulated, wagering on the Super Bowl is still possible.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Super Bowl in Washington read below.

Super Bowl 2022 — Game Information:

🏈 Teams: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

📅 Date: February 13, 2022

🕡 Super Bowl Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST

📺 TV Channel: NBC | NBC Sports App

🏟 Stadium: SoFi Stadium

🎲 Odds: LA -4.0 | CIN +4.0

The table below contains Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Super Bowl 2022 Odds from BetOnline Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Odds +167 -192 Point Spread +4.0 -4.0 Total Over/Under

48.5

BetUS – The Largest Betting Bonus In Washington For Super Bowl LVI

125% Deposit Bonus of Up To $3,125 In Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

BetUS Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 1994 ✅ Recommended For Best Betting Bonus In Washington 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cash, Cryptocurrency, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetUS gives Super Bowl bettors in Washington the very best bonuses with a 125% sign-up offer of up to $2500 for their sportsbook, and up to $625 for their casino. Sign-up using the link below to take advantage of the best bonuses offered in Washington state.

XBet – Live Super Bowl Odds + Over 100 Props Bets

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 For Super Bowl LVI

XBet Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2013 ✅ Recommended For In-Game Super Bowl Betting 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

XBet is by far the most user-friendly online sportsbook available to bettors in Washington state. Sign-up with XBet today to get a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $500 in free Super Bowl bets. Follow the link below to get started with one of the easiest sportsbooks to use on the internet.

MyBookie – Free Bets for Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl Squares

100% Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 In Free Bets for Super Bowl 2022

MyBookie Sportsbook Overview 🏆 Founded 2003 ✅ Recommended For Most Super Bowl Free Bets 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Cryptocurrency, and Person 2 Person 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

MyBookie is the most generous when it comes to online betting sites and free bets for the Super Bowl available in Washington state. Sign-up now with MyBookie and receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Hit the button below and get started with MyBookie and take advantage of tons of loyalty rewards and free bets.

BetOnline – Top Betting Bonuses and Free Bets For Super Bowl 2022

50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets

BetOnline Sportsbook Review 🏆 Founded 2004 ✅ Recommended For NFL Futures 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Deposit Methods Credit Card, Check, Money Order, Cryptocurrency, Bank Transfer, and more 📃 License Curacao 📱 Sportsbook App No Sportsbook App Available via Mobile Browser Only

BetOnline is the best online betting site for bettors in Washington state who wish to wager on the Super Bowl using Bitcoin. Sign-up with BetOnline today and get a 50% welcome bonus of up $1,000. Follow the link below to get started with the best cryptocurrency betting site on the internet.

Free Super Bowl Picks

The underdog has cashed in six of the last ten Super Bowls dating back to 2012. A $100 bettor who has backed the dog in each of those ten games has turned a profit of over +$50 per game, win or lose. While the Rams hold a unique home-field advantage in this match-up, the Bengals are far better than what the odds indicate, the game should be a lot closer than most experts are claiming. Take the Bengals on the moneyline and enjoy the game.

