NBA

How To Bet On The Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting For NBA

Updated 1 hour ago on

Raptors forward OG Anunoby wants to be an All-Star in 2023
The new NBA season kicked off earlier this week, and if you’re in Ontario, or indeed anywhere across Canada and fancy a bet on the Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers, you can sign up to Stake and receive a $2000 bonus to use on the game.

How To Bet On The Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers In Ontario

BetOnline offers customers free bets worth $1000 to use on the Raptors vs Cavaliersgame. Here’s a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus and start betting on the NBA in Ontario.

  1. Click here to sign up to Stake
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in Ontario

Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

200% welcome bonus up to $2000
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $200
$1000 Welcome Offer With 50% Deposit Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

100% Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip

Who Can Bet On Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers In Ontario?

Customers need to a resident of Ontario, and need to be over the legal age of 18, with a valid email address.

  • Resident of Ontario
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting In Ontario

The NBA allows for a wide range of betting on hundreds of different markets, including moneylines, handicaps, player totals and much more.

Both sides had very different 2021-22 seasons, with the Cavs not even making the playoffs, however there is better expectations for this campaign after they drafted in multiple new players.

As for the Raptors, it wasn’t their best season either, despite reaching the play0ffs, all to be knocked out at the first ask, and they’ve more or less kept the same team, so Scottie Barnes and co will be looking to make another postseason run, and hopefully a deeper one too.

Best Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Our Pick Of The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Stake – Best Ontario Free Bets For Raptors vs Cavaliers, up to $2000 in free bets
  • BetOnline – $1000 In Free Bets On Raptors vs Cavaliers
  • BoDog – $600 NBA Welcome Bonus Available

1. Stake – 200% Welcome Bonus Up To $2000 for Raptors vs Cavaliers

How To Bet On The NFL In Canada | Best Canada Betting Sites

Those interested in NBA betting will be excited to hear that Stake.com offers one of the most extensive portfolios of sports events, as well as an excellent betting offer of a 200% welcome bonus up to $2000. Stake’s betting offerings are divided into many different categories including a range of different sports.

The most popular sports betting offers include: NBA, baseball, boxing, Formula 1, golf, tennis, volleyball, MMA, racing, and more. The esports betting feature Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, StarCraft, and various other electronic leagues.

At Stake.com you can also take advantage of their promotions such as their Weekly $50k Giveaway, NBA 16+ Payout and 15% rakeback on your account.

Stake Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $2000
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,000
  • Bank transfer deposit only, no credit or debit cards accepted.

2. BetOnline – $1000 In Ontario Free Bets For Raptors vs Cavaliers

How To Bet On The Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting For NBA

BetOnline is providing a tasty bonus on the Raptors vs Cavaliers game – a sports betting bonus of $1000. Use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re signing up to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
3. Bodog – 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

How To Bet On The NFL In Canada | Best Canada Betting Sites

Bodog have great offers for those in Ontario looking to bet on the NBA, in particular the Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers, and it could not be easier to sign up either. They offer a wide range of other things including:

  • HD-Quality Live Streaming Services
  • Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
  • Wide Range Of Sports And Esports
3rd Year Journalism Student, Sports Writer, Football, Combat Sport, Darts Fan.

