Looking to place a bet on March Madness? You’re in luck. New York sports betting can be a confusing labyrinth, but here we will explain where to go for great March Madness free bet offers.

We will also explain how to find the best welcome bonuses to help you make the absolute most of one of the best sports betting events of the year.

Best March Madness Sports Betting Sites In New York With Free Bets

BetOnline – Generous welcome offer and best Prop Betting Lines for March Madness BetUS – Impressive sign-up bonus and best Sweet Sixteen Markets for March Madness JazzSports – Free to enter March Madness Bracket Contest and generous welcome offer Bovada – Best Futures Betting Market and competitive odds for March Madness LuckyBlock – Best Points Spread Betting Market and easiest sign-up for March Madness MyBookie – A new kid on the block with a great reputation, this site has a great range of Futures bets for March Madness

Latest New York Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is already legal in New York, our recommended Sportsbooks can give you much bigger value for March Madness betting than the traditional bookies.

The begin with, the registration process is quick and easy, there are no KYC checks so you can complete sign-up in just a few minutes and start placing your March Madness bets straight away.

There are many more advantages too, there are no betting restrictions at these sites, so you can place bets on a college team in your state and Player Props can be wagered on College Players.

Plus, these sites offer highly competitive odds, exclusive March Madness markets, early lines, and if you prefer to gamble in cryptocurrency, you can make anonymous deposits too.

If you want to take advantage of all these benefits and make the most of your March Madness gambling in New York with lot of free bets, then read on for more details.

How To Claim March Madness Free Bets In New York

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your March Madness wagers

March Madness Betting Options in New York with our Recommended Sportsbooks

March Madness is one of the most popular sports betting markets in the US calendar. Each year 68 teams battle it out to take the Championship and the sports betting markets are vast and varied.

Sports betting sites such as BetOnline offer over 300+ markets for every single game including Prop Bets, Same Game Parlays, Team Specials and Futures Markets too. Whatever you want to bet on, you can usually find it at March Madness.

The biggest benefit of signing up to our recommended sports betting sites as well as all of the great offers, is that there are NO restrictions on College Prop bets. That, alongside March Madness free bet options, makes this event a real favorite with bettors.

How To Get A March Madness Free Bet In New York

Getting a March Madness free bet in New York is remarkably easy. All you have to do is follow the steps below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for March Madness betting

1. BetOnline March Madness New York Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a huge range of March Madness markets so definitely check them out for your sports betting. Don’t miss out on the generous BetOnline welcome bonus giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets.

2. Bovada March Madness New York Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada have a fantastic range of March Madness markets so check them out before you place your sports betting. Although you can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency at Bovada, they have a great offer at the moment for crypto deposits – 75% crypto match bonus up to $750. They have some great March Madness free bet offers too.

3. Lucky Block March Madness New York Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on March Madness Without KYC

Undoubtedly one of the best crypto sports betting sites on the market, Lucky Block are offering some great odds. It should be especially appealing to bettors who want to place crypto wagers for their March Madness gambling.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

4. BetUS March Madness New York Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are offering an incredible 125% welcome bonus for new customers giving both sportsbook free bets and a casino bonus with your first deposit up to £2500. Their web and mobile-friendly platform has a vast range of March Madness markets including Final 4, Sweet 16 and Elite 8 so don’t miss out on your free bets.

5. Sportsbetting.ag March Madness New York Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

Sportsbetting.ag is a favourite among sports betting customers and has been for 20 years, so they are a fine choice for all your March Madness wagers. With competitive odds and an impressive free bet welcome offer of 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 for your first deposit, you should give this a look.

6. XBet March Madness New York Sports Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000

XBet are an exciting new sports betting site offering great desktop and mobile accessibility for all your bets. Check them out for your wagers as they also have a great welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $500 for your first deposit over $45, so you can get in on the free bet action.

March Madness Outright Odds

The top 10 favourites to win March Madness on the BetOnline site are as follows. Why not try your luck by betting on some of the many March Madness markets and make the most of the free bet offers in New York. Please Note, these odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Houston +700

Alabama +750

Kansas +900

UCLA +900

Purdue +1200

Baylor +1400

Arizona +1600

Tennessee +1800

Gonzaga +2000

Connecticut +2000