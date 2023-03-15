Looking to place a bet on March Madness? You’re in luck. Washington sports betting can be a confusing labyrinth, but here we will explain where to go for great March Madness free bet offers.

We will also explain how to find the best welcome bonuses to help you make the absolute most of one of the best sports betting events of the year.

Best March Madness Sports Betting Sites In Washington With Free Bets

BetOnline – Generous welcome offer and best Prop Betting Lines for March Madness BetUS – Impressive sign-up bonus and best Sweet Sixteen Markets for March Madness JazzSports – Free to enter March Madness Bracket Contest and generous welcome offer Bovada – Best Futures Betting Market and competitive odds for March Madness LuckyBlock – Best Points Spread Betting Market and easiest sign-up for March Madness MyBookie – A new kid on the block with a great reputation, this site has a great range of Futures bets for March Madness

Latest Washington Sports Betting Update

Even though sports betting is not yet approved in Washington, you can still place March Madness bets in Washington by joining our recommended Sportsbooks.

The begin with, the registration process couldn’t be easier, there are no KYC checks so you can complete sign-up in just a few minutes and start placing your March Madness bets straight away.

There are many more benefits too, there are no betting restrictions at these sites, so you can place bets on a college team in your state and Player Props can be wagered on College Players.

Plus, these sites offer highly competitive odds, exclusive March Madness markets, early lines, and if you prefer to gamble in cryptocurrency, you can make anonymous deposits too.

If you want to take advantage of all these benefits and make the most of your March Madness gambling in Washington with unrestricted bets, then read on for more details.

How To Claim March Madness Free Bets In Washington

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your March Madness wagers

March Madness Betting Options in Washington with our Recommended Sportsbooks

March Madness is one of the most popular sports betting markets in the US calendar. Each year 68 teams battle it out to take the Championship and the sports betting markets are vast and varied.

Sports betting sites such as BetOnline offer over 300+ markets for every single game including Prop Bets, Same Game Parlays, Team Specials and Futures Markets too. Whatever you want to bet on, you can usually find it at March Madness.

The biggest benefit of signing up to our recommended sports betting sites as well as all of the great offers, is that there are NO restrictions on College Prop bets. That, alongside March Madness free bet options, makes this event a real favorite with bettors.

How To Get A March Madness Free Bet In Washington

Getting a March Madness free bet in Washington is remarkably easy. All you have to do is follow the steps below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for March Madness betting

1. BetOnline March Madness Washington Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have an excellent reputation in sports betting and offer a huge range of March Madness markets particularly Props bets. Their incredibly generous welcome bonus is available to anyone who places a minimum $55 deposit. One you deposit, you will receive 50% of that back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive and impressive $1000 in free bets.

2. BetUS March Madness Washington Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are an all-round excellent sports betting site and have hundreds of markets for March Madness. They are user-friendly for both desktop and mobile and are offering an enticing 125% deposit bonus for new customers. Deposit $100 or more and receive 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus as well up to $2500.

3. Jazz Sports March Madness Washington Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports has been a reputable online gaming platform since 1994 offering wagering on all US Sports and a great variety of international events with amazingly competitive lines on March Madness and much more. They offer excellent cash bonuses for all players, professional or recreational alike, not to mention a Welcome Bonus of 50% of your initial deposit up to $1000.

4. Bovada March Madness Washington Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada offer some of the most competitive odds for March Madness and specialise in the Futures Market. They also have a brilliant Prop builder too so you can really mix up the bets to suit you. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency, but the best welcome offer gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 when you deposit with cryptocurrency.

5. Lucky Block March Madness Washington Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on March Madness Without KYC

Lucky Block have the least hassle-free sign up of any online sports betting site, there are no KYC checks and only the basic details are needed to sign up. Once registered, you can deposit anonymously with cryptocurrency if that’s your preference, and you will get access to those early March Madness lines, great odds and, what’s even better, zero betting restrictions.

6. MyBookie March Madness Washington Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your March Madness off to a great start with the MyBookie welcome offer giving you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a great range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from.

March Madness Outright Odds

The top 10 favourites to win March Madness on the BetOnline site are as follows. Why not try your luck by betting on some of the many March Madness markets and make the most of the free bet offers in Washington. Please Note, these odds are correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Houston +700

Alabama +750

Kansas +900

UCLA +900

Purdue +1200

Baylor +1400

Arizona +1600

Tennessee +1800

Gonzaga +2000

Connecticut +2000