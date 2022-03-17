How to Gamble on March Madness in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Sites

March Madness betting sites in Illinois are offering free college basketball betting offers for the entire NCAA tournament. March Madness 2022 is just the second NCAA tournament to take place since Illinois sports betting has become legal and regulated. With that, college basketball betting in Illinois has experienced a surge in popularity, and Illinois sports betting apps are offering a number of great March Madness betting offers and free bets for the entire NCAA tournament. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Illinois, continue reading as we explore the best Illinois sports betting sites and great betting offers for March Madness 2022.

The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

The best Illinois sportsbooks for March Madness are offering free college basketball bets for the NCAA Tournament. New users from Illinois can claim up to $6,375 in sports betting bonuses just for signing up.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

RELATED: March Madness Betting Websites

How to Gamble on March Madness in Illinois

The best Illinois sports betting sites make signing up quick and easy. New members can register for an account and claim

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Illinois and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a IL betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Illinois sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in IL

RELATED: How to Gamble on March Madness

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Illinois

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The best Illinois online gambling sites offer competitive odds to win March Madness for the top NCAA Tournament teams.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

RELATED: Best Odds to Win March Madness

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

While the most memorable upsets in March Madness history have occurred in the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament, recent results have shown the later rounds providing a consistent trend of underdog victories. Over the last three NCAA tournaments combined, the underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the fourth round of the Elite Eight. For a complete round-by-round breakdown of March Madness upsets since the tournament moved to a 64 team format in 1985, check out the table below.



Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Illinois March Madness Betting Sites| IL Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Since 2019, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate in the first round of the NCAA tournament, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch. Check out the table below to learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness.

March Madness betting sites in Illinois are currently offering a ton of great alternative college basketball betting markets for Illinois sports betting fans who may not be totally familiar with pre-game handicapping. If you’re brand new to online gambling but still want to get in on the Illinois sports betting action, there are a number of in-game wagering options for college basketball betting in Illinois. Bet on the margin of victory, first or second half team totals, or even in-game live odds on every game as it’s happening. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Illinois, check out our top Illinois sportsbook reviews below.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline offers Illinois sports betting fanatics odds on March Madness futures, including odds on which team will advance to the final four, or which number one seed will be the first to be eliminated. Bet on the NCAA tournament in Illinois this year with BetOnline now and receive a special 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet of up to $50 when placing your first wager from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on college basketball in Illinois with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If March Madness 2022 is the very first time you have bet on college basketball in Illinois then XBet is the perfect sports betting app to get you started. XBet has become known for its user-friendly betting platform, making Illinois sports betting accessible for even novice users. Illinois residents who register with XBet to bet on the NCAA tournament now will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry to the annual XBracket NCAA tournament prediction contest.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Illinois Sports Betting Bonus of $500

IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get in on the college basketball betting action with XBet now by clicking the link below.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Illinois 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Illinois Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

If you’re searching for great Illinois sportsbook betting offers for March Madness, MyBookie is an excellent place to start looking. After almost twenty years in the Illinois sports betting industry, MyBookie has become known for gaining new customers with great betting offers for the biggest sporting events all year round, and there’s no exception for March Madness 2022. Illinois residents who register with MyBookie will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more information on MyBookie’s great offer.

MyBookie is currently giving customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC in their annual MyBracket March Madness prediction contest. To register with MyBookie today, click the link below now.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Over the last two years of the NCAA tournament, a bettor who has backed only ATS underdogs in the first round, followed by only ATS favorites in the second round, has cashed at a 60% rate for a profit of over +14 units in that stretch. This year, try your luck at using this strategy when betting on the NCAA tournament in Illinois.

To place your free bets on March Madness with BetOnline now, click the link below.