How to Gamble on March Madness in NE | Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

March Madness 2022 has finally arrived and Nebraska sports betting fans will get to experience the NCAA tournament from a whole new perspective. This year’s NCAA tournament will be the first since Nebraska sports betting has become endorsed as state-law. Now, Nebraska sportsbooks are offering great March Madness free bets and bonus rewards to new customers across the Beef State. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Nebraska, continue reading as we break down the best Nebraska sports betting sites available.

The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or just learning how to gamble on March Madness in Nebraska, the best online sportsbooks are the best place to get started. With the first round of March Madness tipping off on Thursday, the best sports betting sites in Nebraska are giving away special bonuses and promotions for the Big Dance.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and Nebraska sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

RELATED: March Madness Betting Websites

How to Gamble on March Madness in Nebraska

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Nebraska and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick an NE betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Nebraska sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OR

RELATED: How to Gamble on March Madness

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Nebraska

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

The best Nebraska sports betting sites offer the best March Madness odds and promotions for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. New users can sign up for one of the top Nebraska sportsbook and receive up to $3,125 in sports betting bonuses for the Big Dance.

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.



RELATED: Best Odds to Win March Madness

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

When betting on the NCAA tournament it is wise to rely on long-term historical betting trends to guide you when placing your wagers on the biggest games of the college basketball season. While the betting underdog has been known to come through in big instances in the opening rounds of March Madness, recent results have shown that the later rounds are when upsets have occurred on a more consistent basis. Since 2016, across the last seven games of the NCAA tournament, the underdog has cashed at a 63% rate against the spread, going 22-12-1 ATS in that stretch.

For a complete round-by-round breakdown of March Madness upsets since the 64 team format began in 1985, check out the table below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Nebraska March Madness Betting Sites| NE Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

Since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has cashed at a 61% rate in the first round of March Madness, going 39-25 ATS in that stretch. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed in the first round of March Madness, check out the table below.

Bet on college basketball in Nebraska for March Madness 2022 and cash in on some of the best Nebraska sportsbook betting offers available for the entire NCAA tournament. If you’re brand new to online gambling, there are a number of options for both the casual observer and the seasoned expert. Nebraska sports betting apps offer in-game props for every match-up during March Madness 2022, as well as half-time bets such as second-half team totals, and even live odds on games as they are happening.

To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Nebraska, continue reading as we explore the best Nebraska sports betting options available for March Madness 2022.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

BetOnline is the top Nebraska sports betting site available for March Madness 2022. NE residents who sign-up with BetOnline now will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free March Madness bet of up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device.

Get in on the March Madness 2022 action with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nebraska Sports Betting Bonus of $500

NE Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on college basketball in Nebraska for the entire month of March with XBet , one of the most easy-to-use Nebraska sportsbooks available. If you’re brand new to sports betting, XBet is the place for you. Nebraska residents who sign-up with XBet to bet on March Madness will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into the XBracket for a chance to win $10,000 in prizes.

Click the link below to register with XBet now.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Nebraska 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

College basketball betting in Nebraska has soared in popularity as of late, with state legalization coming into effect back in May of 2021. One of the best Nebraska online gambling sites, MyBookie is now offering great loyalty rewards to existing customers, along with free bets to new Nebraska sports betting fans. Sign-up with MyBookie today and NE residents will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nebraska Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

NE Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie is currently offering customers a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC in their annual MyBracket NCAA touranment prediction contest. Click the link below to get started with MyBookie now.

Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

Last year’s NCAA tournament saw 20 of the 32 games in the first round go Under the betting total. In this year’s tournament, as games are being played infront of capacity crowds once again, the bookies may over-adjust on the betting totals, which could give another great opportunity for Under bettors in this year’s tournament. Try your luck and bet unders in the first round of March Madness 2022.

To place your free NCAA tournament bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.