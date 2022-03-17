NCAA
How to Gamble on March Madness in OR | Oregon Sports Betting Sites
The first round of March Madness 2022 officially tips off on Thursday, March 17th, and continues on all month long. Oregon sports betting fans can get in on all the action while cashing in on some of the best NCAA tournament sportsbook promotions and free betting offers. The Gonzaga Bulldogs come in as the betting favorites once again to win the NCAA tournament, after failing to come through in the finals in two of the last four NCAA tournaments.
To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon, continue reading as we breakdown some of the best betting options for OR residents.
The Best Oregon Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Below, we'll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
How to Gamble on March Madness in Oregon
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick an OR betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Oregon sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in OR
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Oregon
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +350, Kentucky +600, Arizona +650
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+350
|Kentucky
|+600
|Arizona
|+650
|Duke
|+1000
|Kansas
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1200
|Auburn
|+1600
|Purdue
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Villanova
|+2200
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Since 2016, the betting underdog has covered at a 63% rate in the final seven games of the NCAA tournament, over the last six years combined. For a complete round-by-round breakdown of March Madness upsets since the 64 team format was introduced in 1985, check out the table below.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Oregon March Madness Betting Sites| OR Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
March Madness betting sites in Oregon offer sports betting fans both new and old a number of unique betting options for the entire NCAA tournament. Bet on college basketball in Oregon this month and cash in on a number of great offers from the top Oregon sportsbooks, which we will go below. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Oregon while collecting great betting offers, continue reading.
Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
In the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament, the Under cashed at a mesmerizing 62.5% rate, with 20 of the 32 games going below the betting total. Last year’s March Madness was played mostly behind closed doors, with limited fans in attendance. This year, the tournament is back to normal with capacity crowds expected for each round of March Madness 2022. With a change of scenery adding an extra element of tension in the opening round of the tournament, players who have yet to experience the authentic atmosphere of March Madness may be in for a bit of a shock, after a rather subdued experience last year. With all of this in mind, more unders are expected in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, as we expect this betting trend to continue.
To place your free March Madness bets with BetOnline, click the link below now.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
