March Madness 2022 tips off on Thursday, March 17th with round one of the NCAA tournament. The Gonzaga Bulldogs come in as the +350 betting favorites, after failing to pull through as favorites last year. Pennsylvania sports betting has been a thriving industry since start legalization came into effect in late 2019. Now, Pennsylvania sports betting fans can get it on the action easier than ever before. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness in Pennsylvania and get free college basketball bets, scroll down below.

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Gamble on March Madness in Pennsylvania

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Pennsylvania and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a PA betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Pennsylvania sports betting bonus for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in PA

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800

NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness

Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

The majority of the major upsets in the NCAA tournament tend to take place in the opening rounds, but recent data has shown that upsets are happening most consistently in the later rounds. For instance, over the last three NCAA tournaments, dating back to 2018, the betting underdog has won outright in six of the last twelve match-ups in the round of the elite eight. For a complete round-by-round breakdown of NCAA tournament upsets since the 64 team format started in 1985, check out the table below to learn more.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

Since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate in the first round of March Madness, going 39-25 ATS over the last three years. To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Pennsylvania March Madness Betting Sites| PA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament

March Madness 2022 is finally here and with PA sportsbooks serving up a number of great promotional bonuses offers for the NCAA tournament, Pennsylvania sports betting fans both new and old can get into the action. If betting on the outright winner of the NCAA tournament isn’t your thing, PA gambling apps have you covered. Bet on the games as they are happening with some of the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks, or even bet on live in-game props such as margin of victory props, or first and second half team totals. To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness with the very best Pennsylvania sports betting apps, continue reading as we breakdown the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness





🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the top Pennsylvania sports betting apps available for March Madness, especially for PA customers looking to bet on the NCAA tournament with bitcoin. PA residents who register with BetOnline to bet on March Madness 2022 will receive a special 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet on the NCAA tournament of up to $50, when placing their first wager from a mobile device. With free bets and money back insurance, BetOnline makes it easy to learn how to gamble on March Madness in Pennsylvania. Terms and conditions apply, read below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on college basketball in Pennsylvania with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Some college basketball betting sites in Pennsylvania tend to lag or get bogged down with unnecessary graphics or advertisements. XBet brings Pennsylvania sports betting back to simplicity, with an easy-to-use online gambling interface, making them one of the most user-friendly Pennsylvania sportsbooks available. PA residents who sign-up with XBet to bet on the NCAA tournament will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free entry into their annual XBracket March Madness prediction contest.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $500

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with XBet today by clicking the link below now.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

If you’re looking for free bets on March Madness 2022, MyBookie is the first place to start your search. After almost twenty years in the Pennsylvania sports betting industry, MyBookie has made a name for itself for offering great free bets and loyalty rewards to both new customers and long-time patrons. MyBookie is currently offering Pennsylvania residents who sign-up now a 100% registration bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a chance to turn $10 into 1 BTC in their annual MyBreack NCAA tournament prediction contest.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get in on the college basketball betting action with MyBookie by clicking the link below.

