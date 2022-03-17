NBA
How to Gamble on March Madness in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for March Madness in 2022
Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Gamble on March Madness in Pennsylvania
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to gamble on March Madness in Pennsylvania and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a PA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Pennsylvania sports betting bonus for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in PA
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285, Arizona +700, Kentucky +800
NCAA Tournament Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness
Below, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Pennsylvania March Madness Betting Sites| PA Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
March Madness 2022 is finally here and with PA sportsbooks serving up a number of great promotional bonuses offers for the NCAA tournament, Pennsylvania sports betting fans both new and old can get into the action. If betting on the outright winner of the NCAA tournament isn’t your thing, PA gambling apps have you covered. Bet on the games as they are happening with some of the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks, or even bet on live in-game props such as margin of victory props, or first and second half team totals.
To learn more about how to gamble on March Madness with the very best Pennsylvania sports betting apps, continue reading as we breakdown the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks.
BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Pennsylvania
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bet on college basketball in Pennsylvania with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.
XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Pennsylvania
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get started with XBet today by clicking the link below now.
MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best March Madness Odds in Pennsylvania
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Best March Madness Bets | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022
Last year’s NCAA tournament was played mostly behind closed doors, infront of a limited number of fans in attendance. This year, with March Madness 2022 back infront of capacity crowds, the character of the games may be slightly different than what was observed in 2021. In the opening round of the NCAA tournament last year, 20 of the 32 games went below the betting total, a surprisingly high 62.5% rate towards the under. While the environment has changed, sportsbooks will certainly be hesitant to adjust betting totals in either direction, as the change of scenery will surely have an effect, one way or another. This hesitancy could give a great opportunity to Under bettors once again in 2022, which is what we will be tracking across the entire NCAA tournament.
To place your free bets on the NCAA tournament with BetOnline, click the link below now.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
NBA Team Salaries
