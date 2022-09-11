news
How to Open a Sports Betting Account for NFL Betting in the US
The start of the NFL season is one of the best times of the year to bet on football.
Football fans that want to back their favorite team can have some skin in the game by betting at the best online sportsbooks.
With Week 1 kicking off on Sunday, the best US sports betting sites are giving away up to $6,000 in free bets for the NFL season.
In this article, we’ll break down how to open a sports betting account to bet on NFL games in the US.
The Best US Sportsbooks for NFL Betting
At the best US sports betting sites, football fans can place their bets online and turn their NFL knowledge into cold, hard cash.
To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in US are offering free bets and bonus cash to football fans during the regular season.
Scroll down to learn more about the best US sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL season.
Best NFL Betting Sites
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
50% up to $1000 Welcome Bonus
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 x $250 Bonuses)
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1000
100% Match On The First Deposit Up To $300
125% sign up bonus. Bet $1000 Get $1250 Free.
100% Bonus up to $1000
$1000 Welcome Bonus + Free NBA Live Streaming
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
How to Open a Sports Betting Account for NFL Betting in the US
It’s never been easier to bet on the NFL in the US.
With Week 1 around the corner, the best sports betting sites are giving away free bets and NFL betting offers to new users that sign up.
Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive free bets for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Check out the instructions below to learn how to open a sports betting account in the US and get up to $750 in freeNFL bets.
- Click here to open your sports betting account at Bovada
- Sign up and enter your personal details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Receive up to $750 in free NFL bets
Super Bowl Odds
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on their favorite team at the best online sportsbooks.
The Buffalo Bills opened the regular season with the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills made a statement by taking down the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.
On the other hand, Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an effort to make another deep playoff run. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.
Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs (+900), LA Chargers (+1200), and Green Bay Packers (+1200) round of the teams in the top five.
Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of the best NFL betting sites.
|NFL Teams
|Super Bowl Odds
|Play
|Buffalo Bills
|+500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+900
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|Miami Dolphins
|+2800
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|Washington Commanders
|+6600
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12500
|Detroit Lions
|+12500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
The Best US Sports Betting Sites for the NFL 2022 Regular Season
With Week 1 set to kickoff on Sunday, football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best US sports betting sites.
Football fans across the US also have a chance to cash in on free-to-enter contests with up to $10,000 in cash prizes.
Scroll down to learn more about the best US sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL season.
1. Bovada- $750 In Free NFL Bets For Week 1
|🏆 Founded
|2011
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
|✅ Recommended For
|Best NFL Betting Props in US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
At Bovada, NFL fans can cash in on up to $750 in free bets during the NFL season.
With competitive NFL betting lines and the best prop bets in the US, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on football with Bovada.
Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $10
- 5x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim your free US sports betting offers for the 2022 NFL season at Bovada below.
2. Everygame – $750 Sportsbook Offer + 4 Free NFL Bets Worth $100 Each
|🏆 Founded
|1983
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best NFL Odds In US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the best new NFL betting sites, EveryGame has a wide variety of promotions available ahead of the regular season.
New sports bettors can claim a 100 percent sign up bonus on their first three deposits worth up to $750.
Simply sign up and claim up to $250 on each of your first three deposits.
With the NFL season set to kick off, football fans can also claim four free bets worth up to $100 each.
EveryGame also is also giving away a free trip to the Super Bowl and offers weekly free-to-enter NFL pools, allowing bettors of all experience levels to get in on the action.
EveryGame Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- 4 Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- US Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Get your free football betting offers for the NFL at EveryGame below.
3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free NFL Bets
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free NFL Bets in US
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
For football fans looking for the best NFL odds and bonuses, BetOnline is the best place to start.
One of the top sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the NFL, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.
New members at BetOnline can cash in on up to $1,000 in free NFL betting offers this weekend.
BetOnline also offers sports betting contests with huge prize pools, including NFL Megacontest with up to $500,000 in cash prizes.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum US Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
To get your free NFL bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.
NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions
The Detroit Lions will open the regular season at home against the new look Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles struggled to defend tight ends and running backs in the passing game last season.
In fact, Philadelphia gave up more catches and touchdowns to opposing tight ends in 2021 than any other NFL team.
That means Lion’s TE TJ Hockenson could be in position for a big game.
BetOnline is only projecting Hockenson for 47 receiving yards, which seems like a low number in what should be a good matchup.
Take TJ Hockenson to finish with over 47 yards against the Eagles on Sunday.
- How to Open a Sports Betting Account for NFL Betting in the US
- How to Bet on the NFL in the US | US Sports Betting Sites
- How to Bet on the NFL in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites
- Best NFL Free Bets to Maximize Your Bankroll for NFL Week 1 Betting
- Knicks most valuable NBA team, worth $5.8 billion in 2022
-
Main Page4 days ago
NBA to announce Seattle, Las Vegas expansion during preseason
-
Headlines1 week ago
Warriors sign guard Jerome Robinson to training camp deal
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Celtics and Knicks interested in signing free agent Carmelo Anthony
-
Main Page1 week ago
Cavaliers trade Markkanen, Sexton, Agbaji to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell