How to watch or stream tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics matchup for Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Four streaming sites — Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Sling TV — carry TNT and offer free trials. But there’s another great way to watch NBA games for free.

Entering Game 5 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Celtics are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Philadelphia. On Sunday, the 76ers won 116-115 in overtime at home in Game 4. For Game 5, sportsbooks show Boston as a 7.5-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 5

For Game 5 of the Sixers-Celtics second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 62.4% chance of taking a 3-2 series lead over Philadelphia.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 🕙 When is 76ers vs. Celtics Game 5: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is 76ers vs. Celtics Game 5: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Odds: 76ers +7.5 (-108) | Celtics -7.5 (-112)

76ers vs. Celtics Game 5 Odds

On Tuesday night, the 76ers (60-30, 53-36-1 ATS) enter this contest 45-15 as favorites, 14-15 as underdogs, 24-21 over/under away, and 25-19-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win, Philadelphia to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 213.

Furthermore, the Celtics (63-29, 51-40-1 ATS) are 57-24 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 27-18-1 over/under at home, and 27-19 ATS at home. Boston is 15-5 in its last 20 home games against the Sixers. The point total has also gone over in seven of the Celtics’ past eight contests.

Next, Philadelphia is 7-2-1 ATS in its previous 10 games. The Sixers are also 5-1 in their last six away games. And the 76ers are 13-6-1 ATS in their past 20 meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the 76ers vs. Celtics game on Tuesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

