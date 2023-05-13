How to watch or stream Sunday afternoon’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics contest for Game 7 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ABC and offer free trials, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.

Entering Game 7 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the 76ers are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Boston. On Thursday, Boston won 95-86 away in Game 6. For Game 7, sportsbooks show the Celtics as seven-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s another way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the 76ers vs. Celtics game. Stream Game 7 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7

For Game 7 of the Sixers-Celtics second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 60.5% chance of defeating the 76ers and advancing to the ECFs.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 🕙 When is Knicks vs. Heat Game 7: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Knicks vs. Heat Game 7: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Odds: 76ers +7 (-110) | Celtics -7 (-110)

76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 Odds

This Sunday afternoon, the 76ers (61-31, 54-37-1 ATS) enter this road matchup 45-15 as favorites, 15-16 as underdogs, 25-21 over/under away, and 26-19-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win, Philadelphia to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 202.

Additionally, the Celtics (64-30, 52-41-1 ATS) are 58-25 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 28-18-1 over/under at home, and 27-20 ATS at home. Boston is 10-3 at home in its last 13 games. The Celtics are also 12-5 in their past 17 home games against the 76ers.

Next, Philadelphia is 9-3 in its previous 12 contests. The Sixers are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 matchups versus Boston. And the 76ers are 6-1 in their last seven road games as well.

Check out the Game 7 odds below for the 76ers vs. Celtics game on Sunday. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like