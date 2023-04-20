How to watch or stream tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup for Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. However, free trials are only a temporary solution to watching NBA games. There’s a better way.

Entering Game 3 of this first-round series, the Sixers are 6-0 in their last six head-to-head meetings versus Brooklyn. In Game 2 this past Monday, Philadelphia won 96-84 at home. Sportsbooks show the 76ers as 4.5-point favorites at Barclays Center. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream offer free trials, this feature is only available for first-time subscribers. When the free trial period ends, consider another option. A couple of sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the 76ers vs. Nets game. Stream Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets Game 3

For Game 3 of the 76ers-Nets first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this contest will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers have a 79.9% probability of defeating Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 🕙 When is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Odds: 76ers -4.5 (-110) | Nets +4.5 (-110)

76ers vs. Nets Game 3 Odds

On Thursday, the 76ers (56-28, 50-34 ATS) enter this game 43-15 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 23-18 ATS away, and 23-18 over/under away. Most bettors are expecting to watch the Sixers take a 3-0 series lead. Nonetheless, this could be the perfect time for Brooklyn to avoid a series sweep.

Meanwhile, the Nets (45-39, 43-41 ATS) are 31-13 as favorites, 14-26 as underdogs, 20-21 ATS at home, and 18-23 over/under at home. Brooklyn is 1-7 ATS in its last eight encounters versus Atlantic Division opponents. The Nets are 3-7 in their past 10 matchups at home against Philadelphia as well.

Furthermore, the Sixers are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 road games. They’re 14-3 in their last 17 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its past six meetings versus Brooklyn. The 76ers are currently on a four-game win streak.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the 76ers vs. Nets game on Thursday night.

