How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets Game 3 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup for Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. However, free trials are only a temporary solution to watching NBA games. There’s a better way.
Entering Game 3 of this first-round series, the Sixers are 6-0 in their last six head-to-head meetings versus Brooklyn. In Game 2 this past Monday, Philadelphia won 96-84 at home. Sportsbooks show the 76ers as 4.5-point favorites at Barclays Center. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets Game 3 With A Free Live Stream
Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream offer free trials, this feature is only available for first-time subscribers. When the free trial period ends, consider another option. A couple of sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the 76ers vs. Nets game.
- Stream Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch 76ers vs. Nets Game 3
For Game 3 of the 76ers-Nets first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this contest will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers have a 79.9% probability of defeating Brooklyn at Barclays Center.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets
- 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- 🕙 When is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏆 Where is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Odds: 76ers -4.5 (-110) | Nets +4.5 (-110)
76ers vs. Nets Game 3 Odds
On Thursday, the 76ers (56-28, 50-34 ATS) enter this game 43-15 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 23-18 ATS away, and 23-18 over/under away. Most bettors are expecting to watch the Sixers take a 3-0 series lead. Nonetheless, this could be the perfect time for Brooklyn to avoid a series sweep.
Meanwhile, the Nets (45-39, 43-41 ATS) are 31-13 as favorites, 14-26 as underdogs, 20-21 ATS at home, and 18-23 over/under at home. Brooklyn is 1-7 ATS in its last eight encounters versus Atlantic Division opponents. The Nets are 3-7 in their past 10 matchups at home against Philadelphia as well.
Furthermore, the Sixers are 8-3 ATS in their previous 11 road games. They’re 14-3 in their last 17 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its past six meetings versus Brooklyn. The 76ers are currently on a four-game win streak.
Check out the Game 3 odds below for the 76ers vs. Nets game on Thursday night.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|76ers
|Nets
|Play
|Moneyline
|-190
|+165
|Point Spread
|-4.5 (-110)
|+4.5 (-110)
|Point Total
|209.5 (-110)
|209.5 (-110)
