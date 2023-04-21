How to watch or stream tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks matchup for Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry ABC and offer free trials. Though, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Leading into Game 3 of this Eastern Conference first-round series, the Knicks are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 107-90 at home in Game 2. Sportsbooks show the Knicks as 1.5-point favorites for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. BetOnline odds are posted below.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3

For Game 3 of the Cavaliers-Knicks first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 55.8% chance of defeating Cleveland at Madison Square Garden.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 🕙 When is Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel: ABC

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Odds: Cavaliers +1.5 (-110) | Knicks -1.5 (-110)

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 Odds

On Friday, the Cavaliers (52-32, 43-37-4 ATS) enter this game 48-18 as favorites, 4-14 as underdogs, 19-20-2 ATS away, and 21-20 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Knicks to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 211.

Meanwhile, the Knicks (48-36, 46-35-3 ATS) are 26-14 as favorites, 21-22 as underdogs, 19-20-2 ATS at home, and 24-17 over/under at home. New York is 6-2 ATS in its last eight meetings versus Central Division opponents. The Knicks are 10-5 ATS in their past 15 games when playing as the favorite as well.

Additionally, the Cavaliers are 1-4 ATS in their previous five encounters against New York. Plus, the Cavs are 6-1 in their last seven road games. For one other betting trend, the point total has gone under in four of Cleveland’s past five road games versus the Knicks.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game on Friday night. To find out how to watch other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

