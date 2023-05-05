How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup for Game 3 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? While Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Sling TV carry ESPN and offer free trials, there’s a better long-term solution to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 3 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Sixers are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against Boston. On Wednesday, the Celtics won 121-87 at home in Game 2. For Game 3, sportsbooks show Boston as a 2.5-point favorite away. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3

For Game 3 of the Celtics-76ers second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers have a 57% chance of taking a 2-1 series lead over Boston.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 🕙 When is Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Odds: Celtics -2.5 (-110) | 76ers +2.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 Odds

On Friday night, the Celtics (62-28, 50-39-1 ATS) enter this contest 56-24 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 19-24-1 over/under away, and 23-20-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Philadelphia to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 214.5.

Next, the 76ers (59-29, 52-35-1 ATS) are 45-15 as favorites, 14-14 as underdogs, 22-21 over/under at home, and 27-16 ATS at home. Philadelphia is 7-1 in its last eight contests. The Sixers are also 5-1 in their past six home games. The point total has gone over in four of the 76ers’ previous six home games against Boston.

Moreover, the Celtics are 8-3 in their past 11 games played. Boston is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents as well. And the point total has gone over in eight of Boston’s previous nine road games.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Celtics vs. 76ers game on Friday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

