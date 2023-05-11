Main Page
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers contest for Game 6 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ESPN and offer free trials, but there’s a more interesting method to watch NBA games for free.
Entering Game 6 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Sixers are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against Boston. On Tuesday, Philadelphia won 115-103 in Game 5 away. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Celtics as 2.5-point favorites at Wells Fargo Center. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 With A Free Live Stream
Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers. However, there’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Lakers vs. Warriors game.
- Stream Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6
For Game 5 of the Celtics-Sixers second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 57.9% probability of winning this series on their home court.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- 🕙 When is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 6: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 6: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Odds: Celtics -2.5 (-110) | 76ers +2.5 (-110)
Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 Odds
On Thursday night, the Celtics (63-30, 51-41-1 ATS) enter this contest 57-25 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 21-24-1 over/under away, and 24-21-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 212.5.
Additionally, the 76ers (61-30, 54-36-1 ATS) are 45-15 as favorites, 15-15 as underdogs, 24-21 over/under at home, and 28-17 ATS at home. Philadelphia is 9-2 in its last 11 games. The Sixers are also 6-2 in their past eight home games.
Furthermore, Boston is 13-7 in its previous 20 contests. The Celtics are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 matchups versus Philadelphia as well. Plus, the C’s are 7-1 in their last eight games played on a Thursday.
Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Celtics vs. 76ers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Celtics
|76ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-138
|+118
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-110)
|+2.5 (-110)
|Point Total
|212.5 (-111)
|212.5 (-109)
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- Phoenix’s Chris Paul has already been ruled out for Game 6 tonight vs the Denver Nuggets
- Is Suns’ Devin Booker playing tonight (May 11) in Game 6 vs. Nuggets?
- Nets’ owner Joe Tsai said that basketball players are ‘very difficult’ to manage, he’s been with Brooklyn since 2018
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 1 week ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy