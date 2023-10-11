How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season? This exhibition game will air live on NBA TV and NBA League Pass. YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials, but there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.

Through two preseason games, Boston is 1-1. In the first meeting against Philadelphia on Oct. 8, the Celtics won 114-106 over the Sixers. On Monday, the C’s lost 114-107 to the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, the 76ers are 0-1 this preseason after losing to Boston. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Preseason With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers Preseason

For the Celtics-76ers preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV and NBA League Pass. Unfortunately, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis are all gametime decisions for Boston. On the other side, James Harden, Joel Embiid, and De’Anthony Melton are gametime decisions as well.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason: Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. 76ers Preseason Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. 76ers Preseason Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

📺 TV Channel: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Celtics -3 (-115) | 76ers +3 (-105)

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds Preseason

Leading into Wednesday night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win and cover the spread. Plus, the point total is expected to go under 219.5.

If the Sixers have to play without Embiid and Harden, the C’s should have no problem winning this game.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Celtics vs. 76ers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

