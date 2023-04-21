How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks contest for Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? These streaming services carry ESPN and offer free trials: fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. However, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Entering Game 3 of this Eastern Conference first-round series, the Celtics are 7-0 against Atlanta in their last seven head-to-head meetings. In Game 2 this past Tuesday, Boston defeated the Hawks 119-106 at home. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 5.5-point favorites at State Farm Arena. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, fuboTV , Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, NBA games will not be free to watch for returning streamers. When your free trial period ends, consider this option. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Celtics vs. Hawks game. Stream Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks Game 3

For Game 3 of the Celtics-Hawks first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 75.6% probability of winning over Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 🕙 When is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Odds: Celtics -5.5 (-105) | Hawks +5.5 (-115)

Celtics vs. Hawks Game 3 Odds

On Friday, the Celtics (59-25, 47-36-1 ATS) enter this game 53-21 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 21-19-1 ATS away, and 16-24-1 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, Atlanta to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 228.5.

Next, the Hawks (42-43, 37-47-1 ATS) are 29-19 as favorites, 13-23 as underdogs, 18-22-1 ATS at home, and 22-19 over/under at home. Atlanta is 6-2 in its last eight contests. The Hawks 3-7 in their past 10 home games against the Celtics.

Not to mention, Atlanta is 0-8 ATS in its previous eight matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents. Meanwhile, the Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 road games against the Hawks. The point total has gone under in four of Boston’s past six contests.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Celtics vs. Hawks game on Friday night. To find out how to watch other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like