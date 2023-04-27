How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup for Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Entering Game 6 of this Eastern Conference first-round series, the Hawks are 2-1 in their last three contests against Boston. In Game 5 this past Tuesday, Atlanta won 119-117 at TD Garden. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Celtics as seven-point favorites at State Farm Arena. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6 With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, check out this other great option to watch NBA games for free.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they've placed a wager.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Stream Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6

For Game 6 of the Celtics-Hawks first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference showdown will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 75% chance of winning the series away at State Farm Arena.



🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics @ Atlanta Hawks 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 🕙 When is Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Odds: Celtics -7 (-105) | Hawks +7 (-115)

Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6 Odds

On Thursday, the Celtics (60-27, 48-38-1 ATS) enter this game 54-23 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 18-24-1 over/under away, and 22-20-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 232.

Additionally, the Hawks (44-44, 39-48-1 ATS) are 29-19 as favorites, 15-24 as underdogs, 24-19 over/under at home, and 19-23-1 ATS at home. Atlanta is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games played on a Thursday. The Hawks are also 5-0 in their past five home games.

As for the Celtics, they’re 8-2 in their previous 10 matchups versus Atlanta. Not to mention, the point total has gone over in seven of Boston’s last eight road games. And the point total has gone over in four of the Celtics’ past six contests.

Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Celtics vs. Hawks game on Thursday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

