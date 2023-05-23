Main Page
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat contest for Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals? While YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry TNT, there’s a more enjoyable way to watch NBA games for free.
Entering Game 4 of this Eastern Conference Finals series, the Heat are 5-0 in their last five head-to-head meetings against Boston. In Game 3, Miami won 128-102 at home. For Game 4, sportsbooks show the Heat as 1.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 With A Free Live Stream
Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Celtics vs. Heat game.
- Stream Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals for free.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 4
For Game 4 of the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 66.1% chance of defeating Miami away.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2023
- 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Heat Game 4: 8:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Heat Game 4: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 4 Odds: Celtics +1.5 (-109) | Heat -1.5 (-111)
Celtics vs. Heat Game 4 Odds
On Tuesday night, the Celtics (65-33, 53-44-1 ATS) enter this road matchup 59-28 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 22-25-1 over/under away, and 25-22-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Miami to win, to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 216.5.
Meanwhile, the Heat (56-42, 42-53-3 ATS) are 41-23 as favorites, 15-19 as underdogs, 27-22 over/under at home, and 20-27-2 ATS at home. Miami is 6-1 in its last seven contests. The point total has gone over in five of the Heat’s past six matchups versus the Celtics.
Next, Boston is 0-5 ATS and 0-5 overall in its previous five meetings against Miami. The Celtics are also 1-4 in their last five games played on a Tuesday. The total has gone over in six of Boston’s past seven road games as well.
Check out the Game 4 odds below for the Celtics vs. Heat game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Celtics
|Heat
|Play
|Moneyline
|+104
|-124
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-109)
|-1.5 (-111)
|Point Total
|216.5 (-110)
|216.5 (-110)
