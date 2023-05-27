How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat meeting for Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals? Four streaming services carry TNT — YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. However, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.

Entering Game 6 of this Eastern Conference Finals series, the Celtics are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head matchups against Miami. In Game 5, Boston won 110-97 at home. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Celtics as 3-point favorites away. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 With A Free Live Stream

While YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there's one other way to watch NBA games for free.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Place a bet on the Celtics vs. Heat game. Stream Game 6 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals for free.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 6

For Game 6 of the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 71.2% chance of tying the series at three games apiece.



🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat 📅 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Heat Game 6: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Heat Game 6: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 6 Odds: Celtics -3 (-110) | Heat +3 (-110)

Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 Odds

On Saturday night, the Celtics (67-33, 55-44-1 ATS) enter this road matchup 60-28 as favorites, 6-4 as underdogs, 22-26-1 over/under away, and 26-22-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win, Miami to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 209.5.

Meanwhile, the Heat (56-44, 42-55-3 ATS) are 41-24 as favorites, 15-20 as underdogs, 27-23 over/under at home, and 20-28-2 ATS at home. Miami is 7-1 in its last eight home games. The point total has gone under in five of the Heat’s past six home games against the Celtics.

Next, Boston is 7-1 in its previous eight games played on a Saturday. The Celtics are also 5-1 in their last six away contests played on this day. And the total has gone under in five of Boston’s past six road games versus Miami.

Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Celtics vs. Heat game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

