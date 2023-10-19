How to watch or stream tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season? This exhibition game airs live on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE). YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials. However, there’s a better way to watch NBA games.

Boston is 3-1 this preseason. On Tuesday, the Celtics won 123-110 against the New York Knicks. As for the Hornets, they’re 1-2 through three exhibition games. Charlotte obtained its first victory on Sunday, winning 117-115 over the Oklahoma City Thunder. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets Preseason With A Free Live Stream

Even though YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s another method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to live stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any live stream of the 2023-24 NBA season with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Celtics vs. Hornets game. Stream the Celtics-Hornets preseason matchup for free.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hornets Preseason

For the Celtics-Hornets preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE). ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

According to the injury report, Celtics center Al Horford is a gametime decision. On the other side, the Hornets have no players listed. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in its preseason finale.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game: Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 🕙 What time is Celtics vs. Hornets Preseason Game: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Celtics vs. Hornets Preseason Game: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE

NBA TV, BSSE 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Celtics -7 (-110) | Hornets +7 (-110)

Celtics vs. Hornets Preseason Odds

Leading into Thursday night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win and cover the spread. Also, the point total is expected to go under 228.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Celtics vs. Hornets game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like