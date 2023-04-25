How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns matchup for Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. Though, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Heading into Game 5 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Suns are 3-0 in their past three meetings versus Los Angeles. In Game 4 last Saturday, Phoenix won 112-100 at Crypto.com Arena. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Clippers 12.5-point favorites at Footprint Center. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Clippers vs. Suns Game 5

For Game 5 of the Clippers-Suns first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Upon further review of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 62.5% chance of defeating Los Angeles.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 🕙 When is Clippers vs. Suns Game 5: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Clippers vs. Suns Game 5: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel: TNT

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Odds: Clippers +12.5 (-110) | Suns -12.5 (-110)

Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 Odds

On Tuesday, the Clippers (45-41, 42-44 ATS) enter this contest 34-17 as favorites, 11-24 as underdogs, 22-21 ATS away, and 27-16 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Phoenix to win, Los Angeles to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 224.5.

Moreover, the Suns (48-38, 44-40-2 ATS) are 39-16 as favorites, 8-22 as underdogs, 23-19-1 ATS at home, and 19-22-2 over/under at home. Phoenix is 7-2 in its last nine home games. The point total has gone over in five of the Suns’ past seven contests.

However, the point total has also gone under in eight of the Suns’ previous 12 meetings versus Los Angeles. The Clippers are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games as well. Plus, L.A. is 4-10 in its past 14 contests when playing as the underdog.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Clippers vs. Suns game on Tuesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

