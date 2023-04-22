How to watch or stream tonight’s Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup for Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Even though YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry ESPN, these aren’t great options. Read on to find the best way to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 3 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their last three meetings against Memphis. In Game 2 this past Wednesday, the Grizzlies won 103-93 at home. For Game 3, sportsbooks show Los Angeles as a 4.5-point favorite at Crypto.com Arena. BetOnline odds are posted below.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3

For Game 3 of the Grizzlies-Lakers first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 52% probability of defeating Memphis inside Crypto.com Arena.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 🕙 When is Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Odds: Grizzlies +4.5 (-112) | Lakers -4.5 (-108)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3 Odds

On Saturday, the Grizzlies (52-32, 38-44-2 ATS) are 48-16 as favorites, 4-16 as underdogs, 14-26-1 ATS away, and 18-23 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers to win Game 3, Memphis to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 221.5.

Next, the Lakers (45-40, 41-42-2 ATS) are 21-12 as favorites, 23-28 as underdogs, 21-20-1 ATS at home, and 18-24 over/under at home. Los Angeles is 6-1 in its last seven games played at home against Memphis. The Lakers are also 4-1 ATS in their past five contests played on a Saturday.

Additionally, Memphis is 5-15 in its previous 20 away games. The Grizzlies are 1-4 ATS in their last five matchups versus Western Conference opponents as well. Plus, they’re 7-3 ATS in their past 10 meetings against Pacific Division teams.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers game on Saturday night. If you’re interested in finding out how to watch other NBA games, go to the main page.

