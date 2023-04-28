Main Page
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup for Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV carry ESPN and offer free trials. Having said that, there’s a more enjoyable way to watch the games for free.
Entering Game 6 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings vs. Memphis. In Game 5 this past Wednesday, the Grizzlies won 116-99 at FedExForum. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6 With A Free Live Stream
Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream offer free trials to first-time subscribers, a number of NBA fans are veteran streamers. There’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Grizzlies vs. Lakers game.
- Stream Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6
For Game 6 of the Grizzlies-Lakers first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference showdown will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 51.3% chance of closing out this series at home.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers
- 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- 🕙 When is Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6: 10:30 p.m. ET
- 🏆 Where is Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Odds: Grizzlies +4.5 (-108) | Lakers -4.5 (-112)
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6 Odds
On Friday, the Grizzlies (53-34, 39-46-2 ATS) enter this elimination game 49-16 as favorites, 4-18 as underdogs, 19-24 over/under away, and 14-28-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Los Angeles to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 220.
Moreover, the Lakers (47-41, 43-43-2 ATS) are 23-12 as favorites, 23-29 as underdogs, 19-25 over/under at home, and 23-20-1 ATS at home. Los Angeles is 5-0 in its past five home games. The Lakers are 8-1 in their last nine home games against the Grizzlies as well.
Additionally, Memphis is 2-4 ATS in its previous six matchups versus L.A. And the Grizzlies are 1-5 ATS in their past six road games. The point total has also gone under in four of Memphis’ last six games.
Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers game on Friday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+175
|-205
|Point Spread
|+4.5 (-108)
|-4.5 (-112)
|Point Total
|220 (-112)
|220 (-108)
