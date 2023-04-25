Main Page
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics contest for Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.
Entering Game 5 of this Eastern Conference first-round series, the Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 head-to-head meetings against Atlanta. In Game 4 this past Sunday, Boston won 129-121 away. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as heavy 13-point favorites at TD Garden. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5 With A Free Live Stream
Since YouTube TV, fuboTV , Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, NBA games will not be free to watch for returning streamers. When your free trial period ends, consider this option. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Hawks vs. Celtics game.
- Stream Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5
For Game 5 of the Hawks-Celtics first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 91.2% chance of winning at home over Atlanta.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics
- 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- 🕙 When is Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏆 Where is Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Odds: Hawks +13 (-106) | Celtics -13 (-114)
Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5 Odds
On Tuesday, the Hawks (43-44, 38-48-1 ATS) are 29-19 as favorites, 14-24 as underdogs, 19-25 ATS away, and 24-19-1 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 230.5.
Meanwhile, the Celtics (60-26, 48-37-1 ATS) are 54-22 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 26-17 ATS at home, and 25-17-1 over/under at home. Boston is 6-0 ATS in its last six straight home games against Atlanta. The point total has also gone over in four of the Celtics’ past six matchups versus the Hawks.
On the other side, the Hawks are 1-8 in their previous nine meetings against Boston. Plus, the point total has gone over in six of Atlanta’s last nine encounters versus Eastern Conference opponents. Lastly, Atlanta is 2-6 away in its past eight games played.
Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Hawks vs. Celtics game on Tuesday night. To find out how to watch other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Hawks
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+660
|-1000
|Point Spread
|+13 (-106)
|-13 (-114)
|Point Total
|230.5 (-110)
|230.5 (-110)

