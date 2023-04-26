How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks matchup for Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry NBA TV and offer free trials. But these streaming services are a temporary solution. There’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Heading into Game 5 of this Eastern Conference first-round series, the Heat are 2-1 in their last three meetings versus Milwaukee. In Game 4 this past Monday, Miami won 119-114 at Kaseya Center. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Bucks as 12-point favorites at Fiserv Forum. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

It should go without saying that YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers. Fortunately, there’s another great option to contemplate after your free trial period ends. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Heat vs. Bucks game. Stream Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 5

For Game 5 of the Heat-Bucks first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference showdown will air live tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. After reviewing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 79.1% probability of winning at home against Miami.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat @ Milwaukee Bucks 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 🕙 When is Heat vs. Bucks Game 5: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Heat vs. Bucks Game 5: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Odds: Heat +12 (-112) | Bucks -12 (-108)

Heat vs. Bucks Game 5 Odds

On Wednesday, the Heat (48-40, 34-51-3 ATS) enter this game 38-23 as favorites, 10-17 as underdogs, 17-25-1 ATS away, and 19-23-1 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Milwaukee to win, Miami to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 220.5.

As for the Bucks (59-27, 43-36-7 ATS), they’re 55-15 as favorites, 4-12 as underdogs, 24-17-2 ATS at home, and 27-16 over/under at home. Milwaukee is 1-5 in its last six contests. Nonetheless, the Bucks are also 15-5 in their past 20 home games. With Giannis Antetokounmpo healthy, they have a great chance to win at home.

Moreover, the Heat are 6-1 in their previous seven matchups versus Central Division opponents. And the point total has gone over in Miami’s last seven road games against Milwaukee. The point total has gone over in nine of Miami’s past 11 contests as well.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Heat vs. Bucks game on Wednesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

